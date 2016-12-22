Pete Carroll was “a little surprised” by Richard Sherman’s Tuesday press conference

Posted by Mike Florio on December 22, 2016, 8:37 PM EST

Two days after Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman delivered a prickly press conference capped with a threat to ruin a reporter’s career by getting his credentials revoked, coach Pete Carroll made it clear that he wasn’t happy with the situation.

“I was a little surprised,” Carroll told reporters on Thursday. “I just think that, like he said, you guys got after him pretty good and it got to him a little bit. He didn’t really get everything out that he maybe wanted to get out, in the way he wanted to. We’ve been together throughout the week to make sure that everything is in the right place for us. . . . I think these are learning experiences, these are opportunities. We don’t do things right all the time, we make mistakes and we go too far and we have to correct, and that’s what we do around here.”

Carroll also said that he thought Sherman would apologize “more than he did” for the incident. Still, there will be no further discipline for Sherman, beyond whatever has been privately imposed.

“We’re done with it right now,” Carroll said. “We’ve already taken care of it. Whatever we do, we do it inside internally and it’s been taken care of. . . . I’m deep into this thing with our guys and know them well and I’ve been through a lot with them. We’ve handled everything we need to handle, we’ve put everything in the proper place and we’re in really good shape about it. I don’t expect everybody to understand that because they’re not a part of what’s going on, and they won’t be. What’s really important is what we’re doing here and our team and our locker room and our relationships. Our relationships are very strong and we’re in very good shape and really clear about what’s going on.”

That belief may be tested if/when the offense struggles during the final two weeks of the regular season or the playoffs. Regardless, Carroll has seemed to resolve the situation, for now. Where it goes from here will depend in large part on Sherman.