PFT’s Week 16 picks

We’re finding out groove as the season moves toward a conclusion; in Week 15, MDS and yours truly each went 12-4.

He still leads by one game with 32 to go, and we disagree on two for Week 16.

For all picks on all Week 16 games, I think you know what to do by now.

Giants at Eagles

MDS’s take: The Giants are still in contention for the NFC East and are fighting for playoff positioning, while the Eagles have nothing to play for. Hard to go against the Giants here.

MDS’s pick: Giants 23, Eagles 17.

Florio’s take: Bitter rivals moving in different directions meet for the final Thursday night poopfest game of the year. The Giants’ offseason changes have paid off, the Eagles’ haven’t (yet), and New York have every incentive to continue to put the heat on their mutual enemy in Dallas.

Florio’s pick: Giants 24, Eagles 17.

Dolphins at Bills

MDS’s take: This is a tricky one. The Dolphins are still competing for a wild card berth while the Bills, though mathematically still alive, are really just playing out the string. And yet I think the Dolphins, without Ryan Tannehill, may struggle on a cold day in Buffalo. I like the Bills in a close, defensive struggle.

MDS’s pick: Bills 17, Dolphins 16.

Florio’s take: Miami is closing in on a playoff berth with their new coach, and the Bills are closing in on another new coach. If Rex is going to go, he’s going to go out swinging — and that could be bad news for the Dolphins.

Florio’s pick: Bills 23, Dolphins 17.

Jets at Patriots

MDS’s take: The Patriots struggled to beat the Jets last time. They won’t struggle this time.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 33, Jets 14.

Florio’s take: Last year, a pair of losses to the Jets and Dolphins kept the Patriots from securing the No. 1 seed and, in turn, making it to the Super Bowl. They won’t let it happen again.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 40, Jets 17.

Titans at Jaguars

MDS’s take: This Titans team has been hard to pick all season, but I can’t see them struggling with the Jaguars on Sunday.

MDS’s pick: Titans 24, Jaguars 13.

Florio’s take: It’s a trap game for the Titans. Which is a major improvement; not long ago, the Titans were the trap game.

Florio’s pick: Titans 23, Jaguars 10.

Vikings at Packers

MDS’s take: The Vikings’ fall from the last undefeated team has been extraordinary, and the fall will finish when the Packers officially eliminate the Vikings on Saturday at Lambeau Field.

MDS’s pick: Packers 23, Vikings 9.

Florio’s take: The Packers are surging, the Vikings are stinking. And Green Bay is moving closer to a playoff appearance that a month ago seemed like a long shot at best.

Florio’s pick: Packers 31, Vikings 13.

Chargers at Browns

MDS’s take: The Browns’ march to the first overall pick in the draft and the second 0-16 season in NFL history continues.

MDS’s pick: Chargers 21, Browns 14.

Florio’s take: Two chances remain for the Browns to avoid 0-16. The Chargers, good but far from great, could be vulnerable. But with the Browns losing 14 in a row, why assume the trend will end now?

Florio’s pick: Chargers 27, Browns 21.

Washington at Bears

MDS’s take: I like the way the Bears are still competing with Matt Barkley running the offense and rookie Jordan Howard showing once again that you can find great value with a late-round running back. But as hard as the Bears fight, they usually fall short, and they’re going to again on Sunday.

MDS’s pick: Washington 21, Bears 20.

Florio’s take: Washington is 1-3 since Kirk Cousins’ “how you like me now?” moment. The Bears have more punch than they get credit for. Chicago screws up its draft position with a morale-building win led by Matt Barkley.

Florio’s pick: Bears 24, Washington 20.

Falcons at Panthers

MDS’s take: The Falcons’ offense has played great for the last two weeks without Julio Jones. Now they face a tougher test against the Panthers, but I see Atlanta keeping it going.

MDS’s pick: Falcons 28, Panthers 20.

Florio’s take: The Panthers relish the spoiler role, and Cam Newton has a track record of success in December. But the even-shorter week, Newton’s busted shoulder, and the ongoing absence of Luke Kuechly could make it hard for the Panthers to take a chunk out of Atlanta’s chances of winning the division.

Florio’s pick: Falcons 27, Panthers 20.

Colts at Raiders

MDS’s take: The Colts are clinging to their slim playoff hopes, but those hopes will come to an end as the Raiders take another step toward a first-round bye.

MDS’s pick: Raiders 24, Colts 17.

Florio’s take: If the Colts team that beat the Vikings shows up in Oakland, that could be trouble for the Raiders. But they surely can’t put it all togetherr in two straight weeks, can they?

Florio’s pick: Raiders 23, Colts 20.

Buccaneers at Saints

MDS’s take: The Bucs’ defense shut the Saints’ offense down last time, but this time I think Drew Brees has a big game and the Buccaneers are dealt a big loss.

MDS’s pick: Saints 30, Buccaneers 23.

Florio’s take: The Saints get a couple of chances to play spoiler against NFC South rivals who are contending for the division title. Unfortunately for the home team, the Bucs continue to be the real deal.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Saints 24.

Cardinals at Seahawks

MDS’s take: This should be an easy win for Seattle as it marches toward a first-round playoff bye.

MDS’s pick: Seahawks 34, Cardinals 20.

Florio’s take: After five quarters that resolved nothing earlier this year, the Seahawks will more than make up for a sluggish Sunday night in Arizona. As long as they don’t throw from the one.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 17.

49ers at Rams

MDS’s take: In their last 18 games, the 49ers are 2-0 against the Rams and 0-16 against the rest of the NFL. Can the 49ers make it 3-0? I don’t think so. The Rams’ defense should shut Colin Kaepernick down.

MDS’s pick: Rams 13, 49ers 10.

Florio’s take: If two NFL teams play a game and no one gives a crap, does it make a sound?

Florio’s pick: Rams 16, 49ers 13.

Bengals at Texans

MDS’s take: Tom Savage gets the start in place of Brock Osweiler, which should be an upgrade for the Texans. I think Houston will win a Christmas Eve night game that most of America will ignore.

MDS’s pick: Texans 23, Bengals 20.

Florio’s take: The last time a team benched Brock Osweiler it won the Super Bowl. That’s not likely to happen a second time.

Florio’s pick: Texans 22, Bengals 16.

Ravens at Steelers

MDS’s take: The Steelers can clinch the AFC North with a win, and I think they’ll do just that, on the strength of their defense shutting down Joe Flacco.

MDS’s pick: Steelers 17, Ravens 9.

Florio’s take: If you’re dreaming of a Black Christmas, tune in on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET and you’ll get one.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 15, Ravens 13.

Broncos at Chiefs

MDS’s take: With the Raiders likely winning on Christmas Eve, the Chiefs will have to win on Christmas Day to keep pace in the AFC West. I think they’ll do just that.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 24, Broncos 16.

Florio’s take: The Chiefs deliver the dagger to Denver in prime time.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 24, Broncos 13.

Lions at Cowboys

MDS’s take: Dallas clinches home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win, while the Lions will have to move on to a Week 17 NFC North title game with a loss.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 27, Lions 17.

Florio’s take: The last Monday night game of the year could be one of the best, with plenty of playoff implications and a Texas native trying to avenge a playoff loss in Dallas from two years ago. For the Lions to earn a rematch in January, they’ll need to beat Green Bay six days later.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 27, Lions 17.