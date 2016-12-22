Report: Janoris Jenkins won’t play on Thursday night

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2016, 6:41 PM EST

It looks like the Giants will go without cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Thursday night.

Jenkins was knocked out of last week’s game after taking a knee to the back, but was able to practice the last two days in a limited fashion to earn a questionable designation for the matchup with the Eagles. Kim Jones of NFL Media reports that Jenkins will be inactive, however.

The Giants will clinch a playoff spot with a win, but their odds of making the playoffs under any circumstances are high. Jenkins’ play has been a big reason for getting them into that position and having him healthy for what’s coming down the line is likely worth whatever they’ll lose by not playing him for the second time in five days.

Safety Nat Berhe and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul were ruled out for the Giants on Friday. Official word on the inactives will come 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.