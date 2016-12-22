Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 22, 2016, 7:17 AM EST

Plenty of Bills could be about to play their final home game.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is going to get more looks as a possible head coach.

Former Patriots lineman Matt Light, American Hero, once convinced a teammate Bill Belichick would pay his Pro Bowl bar tab.

The Jets aren’t merely unlucky and bad, they’re job-creators, using more players than any team in the league.

Ravens WR Steve Smith, the original angry elf.

The Bengals were excited about the progress of RT Jake Fisher.

Hey Browns fans, remember basketball and baseball seasons?

Steelers K Chris Boswell had some fun with the timing of his random drug test.

The Texans defense didn’t actually stick a rookie with a $16,000 dinner tab.

Colts P Pat McAfee, airing the grievances a few days early.

The Jaguars have had plenty of changes along the line this year.

Titans RB DeMarco Murray is hoping they can avoid playing in the Pro Bowl.

A look at the Broncos’ complicated playoff chances.

The Chiefs are managing OLB Justin Houston’s practice time.

Investing in offensive linemen has paid off for the Raiders.

The Chargers young CB tandem is something to look forward to (somewhere).

The Cowboys are going to keep promoting the Salvation Army after RB Ezekiel Elliott’s jump into the big red kettle.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo doesn’t want his players taking the cheese (Mmmm, cheese).

Eagles coach Doug Pederson called it a “blessing” to have his starting offensive line back.

Washington has some recent experience with the night game/short week turnaround.

The Bears need more all-rookie team picks than Pro Bowlers at the moment.

The Lions are rightfully wary of the Cowboys running game.

Keeping linebackers healthy has been an issue for the Packers all year.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said LB Anthony Barr has a “tendency to coast.”

Falcons WR Julio Jones has been impressive as a coach lately.

The Panthers are hoping to get DE Charles Johnson back on the field soon.

Saints coach Sean Payton thinks more team success would have meant more Pro Bowlers (that’s usually how it works).

The Buccaneers are getting thin at OT.

Cardinals S Tony Jefferson needs a hug.

This is the time when plenty of Rams are auditioning for parts next year.

The 49ers have been pretty dismal in second halves lately.

Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard doesn’t think S Earl Thomas is serious about retiring.