Tom Savage’s plan is to “have some fun” and “go rip it”

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 22, 2016, 6:18 AM EST

Texans quarterback Tom Savage has a big job in front of him, but he’s trying to keep it from becoming bigger in his mind than it already is.

After replacing $72 million man Brock Osweiler last week and winning, he’s starting for the Texans Saturday night against the Bengals and probably as long as the Texans keep playing (which could be the playoffs).

“It’s a great opportunity to go out there and kind of show what I can do,” Savage said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I got to execute what I need to do. I’m going to have some fun doing it and go rip it.”

Savage made two appearances as a rookie in 2014 before a knee injury, and spent last year on IR with a shoulder injury. And he’s bounced around a bit en route to this place, transferring from Rutgers to Arizona to Pittsburgh during his college years.

“It’s been a long journey,” Savage said. “It’s not really a sob story or anything. I had a longer journey to get to the NFL. I obviously transferred twice. I think it kind of made me the man I am today. I never take these things for granted. I go out there and have enjoy each day and enjoy the locker room. That’s what I’m going to do.”

The Texans enjoy the fact he didn’t turn it over at a prodigious rate, as Osweiler’s two picks last week which moved him to 16 for the season were the main reason he’s an expensive backup. And with a defense that has proven to be capable of withstanding those turnovers, the Texans have a more than a faint pulse, and can still win the AFC South and go to the playoffs.