 Skip to content

Washington brings cornerback Dashaun Phillips back to roster

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 22, 2016, 2:31 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 25: Dashaun Phillips #35 of the Washington Redskins congratulates teammate Quinton Dunbar #47 after Dunbar intercepted a pass intended for Will Tye of the New York Giants in the endzone at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The Washington Redskins defeated the New York Giants 29-27. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images

Washington cornerback Greg Toler was cleared from the concussion protocol this week, but the secondary is still a bit thin, leading to a roster move.

The team announced today they had promoted cornerback Dashaun Phillips from the practice squad.

To make room for him on the roster, they released wide receiver Rashad Ross.

Phillips played in three games earlier this year and started two. Washington is still short at corner, with Quinton Dunbar still in the concussion protocol.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Rumor Mill, Washington Redskins
3 Responses to “Washington brings cornerback Dashaun Phillips back to roster”
  1. boysroll says: Dec 22, 2016 3:30 PM

    does it really matter? put a fork in this lame team…..

  2. imcornholious says: Dec 22, 2016 3:55 PM

    well after watching them Monday night does it even matter?

  3. RussianBreadMaker says: Dec 22, 2016 4:02 PM

    Phillips was awful earlier in the season. They replaced him with Fuller, who then played equally as bad. Injuries truly took its toll on the defense this year and the Skins have hung in on every game. I like what the future holds for this team. HTTR

    Boysroll, enjoy your one and done in the playoffs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!