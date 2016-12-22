Washington brings cornerback Dashaun Phillips back to roster

Washington cornerback Greg Toler was cleared from the concussion protocol this week, but the secondary is still a bit thin, leading to a roster move.
The team announced today they had promoted cornerback Dashaun Phillips from the practice squad.
To make room for him on the roster, they released wide receiver Rashad Ross.
Phillips played in three games earlier this year and started two. Washington is still short at corner, with Quinton Dunbar still in the concussion protocol.
does it really matter? put a fork in this lame team…..
well after watching them Monday night does it even matter?
Phillips was awful earlier in the season. They replaced him with Fuller, who then played equally as bad. Injuries truly took its toll on the defense this year and the Skins have hung in on every game. I like what the future holds for this team. HTTR
Boysroll, enjoy your one and done in the playoffs.