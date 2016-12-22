Washington brings cornerback Dashaun Phillips back to roster

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 22, 2016, 2:31 PM EST

Washington cornerback Greg Toler was cleared from the concussion protocol this week, but the secondary is still a bit thin, leading to a roster move.

The team announced today they had promoted cornerback Dashaun Phillips from the practice squad.

To make room for him on the roster, they released wide receiver Rashad Ross.

Phillips played in three games earlier this year and started two. Washington is still short at corner, with Quinton Dunbar still in the concussion protocol.