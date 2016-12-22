Wentz forced out, checked for concussion

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 22, 2016, 10:35 PM EST

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was forced out of Thursday night’s game in the third quarter to be checked for a concussion.

Wentz may have landed on his head after taking a hit from Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon late in the third quarter. Vernon was flagged for roughing the passer, and the call extended a drive that otherwise may have ended out of field goal range.

Chase Daniel replaced Wentz, who talked with trainers and an independent neurologist on the sideline. The Eagles kept the drive going but ended up getting stopped inside the 2-yard line on downs. Wentz returned on the next Eagles’ possession.

The Eagles lead, 21-16.

Eagles guard Allen Barbre left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury. Eagles safety Jaylen Watkins was taken to the locker room in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.