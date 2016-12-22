 Skip to content

Wentz forced out, checked for concussion

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 22, 2016, 10:35 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against defensive end Romeo Okwara #78 of the New York Giants during the second quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was forced out of Thursday night’s game in the third quarter to be checked for a concussion.

Wentz may have landed on his head after taking a hit from Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon late in the third quarter. Vernon was flagged for roughing the passer, and the call extended a drive that otherwise may have ended out of field goal range.

Chase Daniel replaced Wentz, who talked with trainers and an independent neurologist on the sideline. The Eagles kept the drive going but ended up getting stopped inside the 2-yard line on downs. Wentz returned on the next Eagles’ possession.

The Eagles lead, 21-16.

Eagles guard Allen Barbre left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury. Eagles safety Jaylen Watkins was taken to the locker room in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
9 Responses to “Wentz forced out, checked for concussion”
  1. gcsuk says: Dec 22, 2016 10:37 PM

    2 of the worst roughing the passer calls I’ve ever seen.

  2. justafanofnfl says: Dec 22, 2016 10:37 PM

    They should check the Philadelphia coaching staff for concussion as well. That 4th and goal call was the most predictable play ever.

  3. kepickle says: Dec 22, 2016 10:41 PM

    CAM NEWTON don’t get those roughing the passer calls SO i don’t see why i should give a dam for QB that do

  4. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: Dec 22, 2016 10:48 PM

    Eli your starting to suck big time

  5. docsmith54 says: Dec 22, 2016 10:50 PM

    How ever did Eli beat Brady TWICE in the SB? He’s closer to Sanchez than he is to elite.

  6. cheddarisbeddar says: Dec 22, 2016 11:29 PM

    The NFL should be ashamed. Those two love taps that were flagged against Wentz were laughable. You’re going to throw the flag on that but not on clear head shots on Cam? Get serious.

  7. moerawn says: Dec 22, 2016 11:41 PM

    Eli sucks, rings notwithstanding.

  8. malleng says: Dec 22, 2016 11:47 PM

    Why does it feel like the only team that can beat the GMen is the one in the white and black stripes

  9. trozenfundra says: Dec 22, 2016 11:47 PM

    I think McAdoo is the one who landed on his head. Giants stink. Going nowhere even if they make the postseason.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!