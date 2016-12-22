Wentz forced out, checked for concussion

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was forced out of Thursday night’s game in the third quarter to be checked for a concussion.
Wentz may have landed on his head after taking a hit from Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon late in the third quarter. Vernon was flagged for roughing the passer, and the call extended a drive that otherwise may have ended out of field goal range.
Chase Daniel replaced Wentz, who talked with trainers and an independent neurologist on the sideline. The Eagles kept the drive going but ended up getting stopped inside the 2-yard line on downs. Wentz returned on the next Eagles’ possession.
The Eagles lead, 21-16.
Eagles guard Allen Barbre left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury. Eagles safety Jaylen Watkins was taken to the locker room in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.
2 of the worst roughing the passer calls I’ve ever seen.
They should check the Philadelphia coaching staff for concussion as well. That 4th and goal call was the most predictable play ever.
CAM NEWTON don’t get those roughing the passer calls SO i don’t see why i should give a dam for QB that do
Eli your starting to suck big time
How ever did Eli beat Brady TWICE in the SB? He’s closer to Sanchez than he is to elite.
The NFL should be ashamed. Those two love taps that were flagged against Wentz were laughable. You’re going to throw the flag on that but not on clear head shots on Cam? Get serious.
Eli sucks, rings notwithstanding.
Why does it feel like the only team that can beat the GMen is the one in the white and black stripes
I think McAdoo is the one who landed on his head. Giants stink. Going nowhere even if they make the postseason.