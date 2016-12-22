Which young quarterback do you want on your team right now?

Plenty of franchise quarterbacks are on the wrong side of 35, so we’re waiting for the next generation of franchise quarterbacks to emerge.
Of the six young potential franchise quarterbacks (i.e., players with three or fewer years of experience), which one do you want to be the quarterback of your team?
That’s Thursday’s question of the day for PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN.
I wouldn’t take Goff if I was Cleveland and he was free and came with his own equipment.
No brainer: Derek Carr.
Teddy Bridgewater
The best spoken with regard to leadership is Carr. He is very forward with his praise of his line. For a QB you want good play, good leadership and good appeal. He has all three right now.
I am a Cowboys fan but I do think Wentz might have a better upside.
After seeing the result I can see how Carr is listed number one. He can
spin the ball….and that’s what it is about. If you cannot make the throws like Brady, Big Ben it is extremely difficult to go far, I always remember the Steelers teams with great defense but when Kordell
Stewart was the Qb they just fell short.
Defense wins championships but Qb’s who can deliver the ball with
velocity and accuracy will prevail over a running Qb all the time.
Look at last years Super Bowl. Cam Newton missed a lot of throws.
He had made great progress on his accuracy but it still was not enough
against a great defense.
Kind of unfair to put Derek Carr on here.. the dude is already top 10.
Garoppolo, already have him though.
Dak appears to have the kind of durability that’ll keep him on the field for many years, he can process quickly, he doesn’t rattle. Jameis is similar in durability but lacks quick processing ability and isn’t as calm in the pocket and makes questionable decisions. Derek is best pure passer. Marcus is still developing and is trending up. Jury is still out on Wentz and Goff. I’ll take Dak out of the group he has everything it takes and then some. Go Cowboys
As a Browns fan, I was hoping I could select multiple options.
Matt Barkley
Derek Carr without a doubt!
I’ll take Dak, against everybody but the Giants.
None. Age is irrelevant. Performance matters. Of the current QBs, I’ll take in this order (via an expansion draft starting my franchise, yes they were left unprotected, roll with me):
A. Tom Brady
B. Aaron Rodgers
C. Matt Ryan
D. Drew Brees
E. Eli Manning
F. Ben Rothlisberger
G. Joe Flacco
H. Philip Rivers
I. Derek Carr
J. Jay Cutler
K. Matthew Stafford
L. Tony Romo
M. Andy Dalton
N. Kirk Cousins
O. Alex Smith
P. Ryan Tannehil
Q. Carson Palmer
R. Sam Bradford
S. Russell Wilson
T. Matt Barkley
U. Dak Prescott
V. Andrew Luck
W. Marcus Mariotta
X. Josh McCown
Y. Cam Newton
Z. Ryan Fitzpatrick
Others – Colin Kaepernick, Robert Griffin (not really on either, probably play the whole game in wildcat)
Surprisingly, there are zero votes for Christian Hackenberg.
Carson Wentz will be the best QB in the NFL a few years from now. He has nothing around him at all now but just you wait. You can just see it.
No way anyone should take game manager Dak over Mariota
What, no Tyrod Taylor? 🙂
As a Cowboys fan and Fresno St. fan I’d have to go with Carr. In a year or two, we’ll see but right now Carr.
People actually picked Goff? Uhhhhh ok.