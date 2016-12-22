 Skip to content

Which young quarterback do you want on your team right now?

December 22, 2016
Plenty of franchise quarterbacks are on the wrong side of 35, so we’re waiting for the next generation of franchise quarterbacks to emerge.

Of the six young potential franchise quarterbacks (i.e., players with three or fewer years of experience), which one do you want to be the quarterback of your team?

19 Responses to “Which young quarterback do you want on your team right now?”
  1. rwhite84 says: Dec 22, 2016 12:14 AM

    I wouldn’t take Goff if I was Cleveland and he was free and came with his own equipment.

  2. peytonmanningsforehead says: Dec 22, 2016 12:19 AM

    No brainer: Derek Carr.

  3. thesongoftime says: Dec 22, 2016 12:35 AM

    Teddy Bridgewater

  4. dartmouthstevens says: Dec 22, 2016 12:43 AM

    The best spoken with regard to leadership is Carr. He is very forward with his praise of his line. For a QB you want good play, good leadership and good appeal. He has all three right now.

  5. maverick2560 says: Dec 22, 2016 1:25 AM

    I am a Cowboys fan but I do think Wentz might have a better upside.
    After seeing the result I can see how Carr is listed number one. He can
    spin the ball….and that’s what it is about. If you cannot make the throws like Brady, Big Ben it is extremely difficult to go far, I always remember the Steelers teams with great defense but when Kordell
    Stewart was the Qb they just fell short.
    Defense wins championships but Qb’s who can deliver the ball with
    velocity and accuracy will prevail over a running Qb all the time.
    Look at last years Super Bowl. Cam Newton missed a lot of throws.
    He had made great progress on his accuracy but it still was not enough
    against a great defense.

  6. FlashPatterson says: Dec 22, 2016 1:38 AM

    Kind of unfair to put Derek Carr on here.. the dude is already top 10.

  7. catchallstash says: Dec 22, 2016 2:06 AM

    Garoppolo, already have him though.

  8. 'boys4life says: Dec 22, 2016 2:22 AM

    Dak appears to have the kind of durability that’ll keep him on the field for many years, he can process quickly, he doesn’t rattle. Jameis is similar in durability but lacks quick processing ability and isn’t as calm in the pocket and makes questionable decisions. Derek is best pure passer. Marcus is still developing and is trending up. Jury is still out on Wentz and Goff. I’ll take Dak out of the group he has everything it takes and then some. Go Cowboys

  9. dws123 says: Dec 22, 2016 2:22 AM

    As a Browns fan, I was hoping I could select multiple options.

  10. dino2997 says: Dec 22, 2016 2:40 AM

    Matt Barkley

  11. jjfootball says: Dec 22, 2016 2:47 AM

    Derek Carr without a doubt!

  12. traevin says: Dec 22, 2016 2:58 AM

    I’ll take Dak, against everybody but the Giants.

  13. gbwinningstreak says: Dec 22, 2016 4:22 AM

    None. Age is irrelevant. Performance matters. Of the current QBs, I’ll take in this order (via an expansion draft starting my franchise, yes they were left unprotected, roll with me):
    A. Tom Brady
    B. Aaron Rodgers
    C. Matt Ryan
    D. Drew Brees
    E. Eli Manning
    F. Ben Rothlisberger
    G. Joe Flacco
    H. Philip Rivers
    I. Derek Carr
    J. Jay Cutler
    K. Matthew Stafford
    L. Tony Romo
    M. Andy Dalton
    N. Kirk Cousins
    O. Alex Smith
    P. Ryan Tannehil
    Q. Carson Palmer
    R. Sam Bradford
    S. Russell Wilson
    T. Matt Barkley
    U. Dak Prescott
    V. Andrew Luck
    W. Marcus Mariotta
    X. Josh McCown
    Y. Cam Newton
    Z. Ryan Fitzpatrick
    Others – Colin Kaepernick, Robert Griffin (not really on either, probably play the whole game in wildcat)

  14. MichaelEdits says: Dec 22, 2016 4:30 AM

    Surprisingly, there are zero votes for Christian Hackenberg.

  15. o0omorriso0o says: Dec 22, 2016 4:43 AM

    Carson Wentz will be the best QB in the NFL a few years from now. He has nothing around him at all now but just you wait. You can just see it.

  16. bloggingainteazzy says: Dec 22, 2016 5:13 AM

    No way anyone should take game manager Dak over Mariota

  17. joetoronto says: Dec 22, 2016 5:21 AM

    What, no Tyrod Taylor? 🙂

  18. ajpineda86 says: Dec 22, 2016 5:30 AM

    As a Cowboys fan and Fresno St. fan I’d have to go with Carr. In a year or two, we’ll see but right now Carr.

  19. jasons81 says: Dec 22, 2016 5:39 AM

    People actually picked Goff? Uhhhhh ok.

