49ers place Torrey Smith on injured reserve

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2016, 2:18 PM EST

The season unofficially ended for the 49ers several weeks ago. For receiver Torrey Smith, the season officially ended on Friday.

Smith suffered a concussion two weeks ago against the Jets. He missed the Week 15 loss to the Falcons.

The roster spot was filled by the promotion of linebacker Wynton McManis from the practice squad.

The move ends Smith’s second season with the team — and possibly his tenure there. He finishes 2016 with 20 catches for 267 yards and three touchdowns. All were career lows, by far.

With a base salary of $6.5 million in 2017, the 49ers may indeed decide that the time has come to move on from Smith, especially in light of the fact that he was the subject of trade rumors (and actual trade talks) earlier this season.