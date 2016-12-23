49ers place Torrey Smith on injured reserve

The season unofficially ended for the 49ers several weeks ago. For receiver Torrey Smith, the season officially ended on Friday.
Smith suffered a concussion two weeks ago against the Jets. He missed the Week 15 loss to the Falcons.
The roster spot was filled by the promotion of linebacker Wynton McManis from the practice squad.
The move ends Smith’s second season with the team — and possibly his tenure there. He finishes 2016 with 20 catches for 267 yards and three touchdowns. All were career lows, by far.
With a base salary of $6.5 million in 2017, the 49ers may indeed decide that the time has come to move on from Smith, especially in light of the fact that he was the subject of trade rumors (and actual trade talks) earlier this season.
Well darn, this might affect his usual 0 receptions for 0 yards contribution.
In all seriousness Torry, take as much time as you need to heal, health is more important than money. But if you do return make sure it’s far away from this team.
Torrey would be a great #2 if the Niners had a #1 and a capable quarterback. I doubt he goes anywhere if he’s not traded. The Niners have to use some of their cap space by rule, and you know Kaepernick is going to get cut.