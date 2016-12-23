 Skip to content

Aaron Donald picks up a couple of fines from Week 15

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 5:02 PM EST
SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams slams his helmet to the turf after being ejected for contact with an official during the NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 12, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has found himself on the receiving end of fines several times this season and he added to that total this week.

Donald was fined for a pair of infractions in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Seahawks. Donald was penalized for grabbing a facemask in the fourth quarter of the 24-3 Seattle win and then picked up another penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct when he threw the flag back toward the official.

PFT confirmed with the league on Friday that Donald has been fined $18,231 for unnecessary roughness and $24,309 for unsportsmanlike conduct. He’s previously been fined this season for crashing a kneeldown during a Lions win in October and for a pair of infractions on opening night. Donald was ejected from that game.

Rams defensive tackle Dominique Easley was fined $18,231 for roughing Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Seahawks linebacker Cassius Marsh was fined $12,154 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the first quarter of the game.

