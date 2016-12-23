Adrian Peterson ruled out for trip to Green Bay

The Vikings seemed to signal that running back Adrian Peterson’s comeback from a torn meniscus in his knee wouldn’t extend to a second week when they promoted rookie running back C.J. Ham from the practice squad on Friday morning and they made it official a little bit later in the day.
Peterson has been ruled out after adding a groin injury to his medical troubles in his return to action last Sunday and missing practice this week. It’s hard to say Peterson’s loss will be a major blow to the Vikings offense as it wasn’t any good with him against the Colts, but a surge back to form is no longer anything for the Packers to worry about.
The Vikings have one game left in the regular season and there’s a pretty good chance it won’t mean anything for them other than where they are picking in the draft, so this could mean we’ve seen the last of Peterson in a Vikings uniform. His $18 million cap number for next year can be erased without any dead money and no one around the team is making guarantees about Peterson’s return in 2017.
Safety Harrison Smith, who returned to practice Thursday after missing several weeks with an ankle injury, has been listed as questionable. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has the same designation while the team has ruled out guard Brandon Fusco, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and fullback Zach Line.
classic trap game for my PACK. Not too optimistic boy’s. GO PACK
<
Why bother anyway? Talk about a falloff … Injuries have taken a major toll on what was a promising start to a season. They do have a nice shiny stadium though.
There’s going to be a stuffed animal genocide in Eden Prairie once Zimmer gets home from this impending debacle.
That’s a shame. He feels great, after all.
Now the purple pansies will have this as an excuse. After all, with Peterson in the line up vs the packers, the Vikings are 4 wins and waaaaaaaaay more losses.
>
Not surprised… nothing in it for his personal gain, always a me,me,me guy.
Participation Banners all around!
Viking fans are looking forward to the full Monty treatment on Saturday.
He was going to tweet it out himself but he fumbled his phone.
I understand his fear. He’s well aware of what they did to him last time.
I think this is overall a good move. He has not been the same AP we used to know as his yards per carry are way down and he still seems fumble at the worst possible times. Not trolling, but quite honestly, I think it is time for the Vikings to move on from him. Good team getting better.
Groin injury? Probably happened the night before the game.
I expect a rout by the packers. Adrian is in this for himself and the Vikings don’t want to pay his 2017 salary if he gets hurt. Looks like this team has given up due to injuries,and just want to finish up!
Are the media still in love with coach Zim? Is he still as refreshing a Bruce Arians? I’ll hang up and listen.
Vikings might actually have a shot now. Geez what is wrong with AP this year?
Well there goes that 22 yards of production!
Thank goodness. Hopefully the last we’ve seen of him in purple. There’s a reason the elite team (New England) would rather get rid of a player a little too early than too late.
has treadwell even done anything this year?
That $18million will go a long way towards rebuilding the O-line. See ya Adrian.
AP Shouldn’t have played last weekend anyhow.
Guess we’ll have to watch an AP-less Vikings team along with a Packer’s team and head coach which is wasting yet another year in the career of the best QB in the NFL.
Oh well, we have completely fallen apart already anyway. Those first five games were great though. I see Walter Football has us taking an offensive tackle with our first pick next year (halfway through the second round). Its too bad we mortgaged our future for Sam Bradford. But those first games were really really exciting. Go Vikes.
Classic case of addition by subtraction
I wonder how Zim took the news when Adrian told him he wasn’t playing…
Colts game may have been his last in MN.
AP has nothing left anyway. Like I said a few weeks ago, AP won’t have more than 200 yards for the rest of his career.
Soft
It’s been a mostly successful career in MN for Peterson
I think his big runs will be balanced out by the injuries & untimely fumbles in the minds of most Vikes fans
His career in MN is over
But I hope he can be productive somewhere else
filthymcnasty3 says:
Dec 23, 2016 12:47 PM
I understand his fear. He’s well aware of what they did to him last time.
———————————————————————-
How did that game turn out for the Packers? Yeah, they lost…..Keep talking though, it will be funny when GB doesn’t make the playoffs.
Keep flapping your big mouths, Packers fans
Truth is, ALL the pressure is on Green Bay!
A loss…and your season is over!
Man has very little to play for
Like Philly last night vs the red hot Giants
I’m not saying an upset will happen
But if it does…it will be a very unhappy Christmas in cheese land!
Well there goes two fumbles we could have counted on.
Keep flapping your big mouths, Packers fans
Truth is, ALL the pressure is on Green Bay!
A loss…and your season is over!
Man has very little to play for
Like Philly last night vs the red hot Giants
I’m not saying an upset will happen
But if it does…it will be a very unhappy Christmas in cheese land
//////////////////////////////////////////
The difference is the Giants have a wild card spot locked up and they weren’t playing at home.
Packers headed for another disappointing crash. It just won’t be in this, their final home game. Go refs!
vikingjack73 says:
Keep flapping your big mouths, Packers fans
Truth is, ALL the pressure is on Green Bay!
A loss…and your season is over!
—————————————–
Yes the pressure is on GB, since they can still make the playoffs. Even if they lose, if Detroit loses to Dallas, next week will be for the division anyway.
Hate to tell you vikingjack73, but the season is not over if the Packers lose. As long as Detroit loses to Dallas we would still be playing for the NFC North title.
WOW AP used to be tough, not any more. Now he’s washed up!
floriosnuts says:
Dec 23, 2016 1:07 PM
Are the media still in love with coach Zim? Is he still as refreshing a Bruce Arians? I’ll hang up and listen.
_________________
I find the Vikings stumble as enjoyable as anyone else, BUT people need to remember the Vikings are still a very young team, so Zimmer needs to lead differently than an Arians, team that had quality vets like Fitz, and Campbell. While Greenway or Newman may be decent leaders, that offensive side of the ball doesn’t any. Arians and the Cards hasn’t been lighting the NFL on fire this year either
APs idea of leadership is getting ball 30 times, or until he is worried about what his uncertain, future looks like it.
if Detroit loses to Dallas
————————————-
FYI…….Dallas has NOTHING to play for this week.
Pack needs help to get in.
Two facts packer fans just glaze over.
screamingyellowzonkers says:
Dec 23, 2016 2:46 PM
if Detroit loses to Dallas
————————————-
FYI…….Dallas has NOTHING to play for this week.
Pack needs help to get in.
Two facts packer fans just glaze over.
1 2
Report comment
—————————————-
Clearly doesn’t understand what “needs help to get in” means.
Packers are the 6th seed right now. No help necessary.
You want to hear something really funny?
Minneapolis’ sports radio KFAN, the flagship station of Viking news, football games and Paul Allen, hosts a 2 hour weekly Packer show on Sunday mornings.
How is that possible? How can that be?
A Green Bay Packers show on the Vikings radio network?
Seriously, how lame is it that a division rival could generate a market and the ratings to warrant its own radio show in the heart of Viking territory?
For the last 20 years!!!
I challenge every single Barney on this site to find me another NFL city who’s team’s flagship radio station hosts a show for a division opponent.
Hell, any professional radio station.
Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the Minnesota Vikings and the lamest fans in the entire NFL.
skoLOL!
Purples gonna purple.
Wish for a bright shiny car under your Christmas tree Viking fans. Your wishes about the Pack losing to the Vikes have less of a chance.
Don’t worry about where AP will play next year. Stick a fork in him.
Is this really a surprise to anyone? Shouldn’t be. Let him go with the option and see who he thinks will give him that kind of money. Im a vikings fan and he’s done.
screamingyellowzonkers says:
Dec 23, 2016 2:46 PM
Pack needs help to get in.
Two facts packer fans just glaze over.
Minnesota started 5-0 and won’t make the playoffs – something the Viking fans just glaze over.
Even tho they’re 7th in the league for games lost to injury with the Packers at 8 and teams going to the playoffs ahead of them.
in other news, Vikings in talks with league officials to give Laquon Treadwell back to the draft, early reports showing the initial deal for a canister of pringles and a box of cracker jacks fell through
Adios AD. Every day has a sunset!
ps: his nic was never AP. Just sayin’
packercpa says:
Dec 23, 2016 2:38 PM
Hate to tell you vikingjack73, but the season is not over if the Packers lose. As long as Detroit loses to Dallas we would still be playing for the NFC North title.
TELL US THE SCENARIO IF GB LOSES THEIR LAST 2, AND DETROIT WINS THEIR LAST 2? GREEN BAY WINS THE SUPER BOWL, RIGHT?
The Vikings “ringless” streak continues. Always consistently doing all the little things to keep them out of contention for a SB victory! LMAO!
Didn’t the queens start out 5-0? lol lol lol lol lol
Happy for AD. At least he had his best game of the year before it was over for him.
Again what a tremendous SPARK that Peterson is😂😂
Who cares..hope the get rid of him at the end of the year. He’s done. Anyway, it was nice winning the Pre-season this year going 4-0! We certainly will take the off-season championship for 2017 too!
This is great news. Hopefully he’s out for good. This scumbag should be in prison for felony assault on a minor. Instead, he’s making millions as a football star.
Shame on Montgomery County TX, the NFL, and the Vikings for letting AP get away with attacking that helpless 4-year-old. Shame on anyone who was excited to see him come back.
My girlfriend was abused as a child. As a result, she now has depression, anxiety, and at times suicidal thoughts.
Again shame on all of you who acted like this wasn’t a big deal
leatherface2012 says:
Dec 23, 2016 4:04 PM
TELL US THE SCENARIO IF GB LOSES THEIR LAST 2, AND DETROIT WINS THEIR LAST 2? GREEN BAY WINS THE SUPER BOWL, RIGHT?
/////////////////////////////////
No. It’s not that simple. Are you still learning all about American football? If it were that simple, the Vikings would have a trophy case.
Packers are the 6th seed right now. No help necessary.
—————————-
Clearly, packer fans are clueless.
Tampa is currently the 6th seed.
Road kill. Can someone call State Highway Patrol and remove the carcass from the freeway? Lets keep our highways garbage free!
Road kill. Can someone call State Highway Patrol and remove the carcass from the freeway? Lets keep our highways garbage free!!
I stand corrected. GB is the 6th seed.
Sorry for my mistake.
Leather face is just a special kind of stupid!!!
leatherface2012 says:
Dec 23, 2016 4:04 PM
packercpa says:
Dec 23, 2016 2:38 PM
Hate to tell you vikingjack73, but the season is not over if the Packers lose. As long as Detroit loses to Dallas we would still be playing for the NFC North title.
TELL US THE SCENARIO IF GB LOSES THEIR LAST 2, AND DETROIT WINS THEIR LAST 2? GREEN BAY WINS THE SUPER BOWL, RIGHT?
——————————
Oh Leatherface, you are priceless.
You truly are the singular most bright spot on every one of these threads.
I just picture you in your Tarkington jersey, steam coming out your ears, ham handing your Commodore 64, in ALL CAPS no less, as you smash and throw things around your double wide trailer.
Don’t you dare ever change.
We all love you just the way you are.
Stay gold!
@vikingjack73
Do the minimum research. If the packers were to lose Saturday they would not be eliminated
@screamingyellowzonkers
Please look in a mirror. You will see clueless
FUMBLE….
Poor little Viking fans.
Usd coyote, this is a sports web page. Sorry nobody cares about you’re personal stories here. GO PACK
>
Leatherface is clearly The Purple Head.
screamingyellowzonkers says:
Dec 23, 2016 4:33 PM
Packers are the 6th seed right now. No help necessary.
—————————-
Clearly, packer fans are clueless.
Tampa is currently the 6th seed.
screamingyellowzonkers says:
Dec 23, 2016 4:40 PM
I stand corrected. GB is the 6th seed.
Sorry for my mistake.
===================================Hilarious. That kind of blew up in your face.
numba1wiscosportsfan says:
Dec 23, 2016 5:59 PM
Usd coyote, this is a sports web page. Sorry nobody cares about you’re personal stories here. GO PACK
===================================
Speak for yourself. Most don’t stop being human just because they post on a sports web page. You may not care, but that’s your thing.
frank booth says:
Dec 23, 2016 6:51 PM
numba1wiscosportsfan says:
Dec 23, 2016 5:59 PM
Usd coyote, this is a sports web page. Sorry nobody cares about you’re personal stories here. GO PACK
===================================
Speak for yourself. Most don’t stop being human just because they post on a sports web page. You may not care, but that’s your thing.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Agreed.
Cabbage and booth. You both upvote filthy? He makes 35w and korey stringer jokes regularly. Not buying your manufactured outrage. GO PACK
>
Just getting a tremendous chuckle at how uninformed Vikings fans are and yet they can’t wait to continue to prove it. Priceless.
numba1wiscosportsfan says:
Dec 23, 2016 8:15 PM
Cabbage and booth. You both upvote filthy? He makes 35w and korey stringer jokes regularly. Not buying your manufactured outrage. GO PACK
———————–
And absolutely no one buys your manufactured Packer fan persona.
One of, I’m sure, several “hilarious” identities that seem to amuse no one but yourself.
Just another tally in the column of reasons why the Heidis are the lamest fans in the NFL.
Thank you for illustrating this point daily.
numba1wiscosportsfan says:
Dec 23, 2016 8:15 PM
Cabbage and booth. You both upvote filthy? He makes 35w and korey stringer jokes regularly. Not buying your manufactured outrage. GO PACK
===================================
No. I’m not big on the Stringer or the bridge collapse jokes. Nor the manufactured idea that you or Jeffrey B Dahmed are Packer fans.
But Cabbage and Booth sounds like a police show or a sitcom.
And I don’t upvote dahmer. Why would I? He’s obviously a fake PACK fan pretending. Look, us real PACK fans need too band together and get a big W tomorrow? Can we ageee on that much? Thanks. GO PACK GO. ON WISCONSON
>