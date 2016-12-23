Bears activate Jerrell Freeman following PED suspension

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 23, 2016, 2:03 PM EST

The Bears on Friday activated linebacker Jerrell Freeman, promoted offensive lineman Cornelius Edison from the practice squad and placed defensive lineman Eddie Goldman on their injured-reserve list.

Freeman had been suspended the last four games for a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Freeman has started all 10 games he’s played in his first season with the Bears.

A second-round pick in 2015, Goldman was limited to six games this season due to injuries. He started five of them and recorded 2.5 sacks.

Edison played in five games for the Bears earlier in the year. He’s spent time on the team’s practice squad in each of the last two seasons.