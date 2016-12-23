Ben McAdoo on Giants’ loss: I didn’t coach well enough

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 23, 2016, 5:26 AM EST

The Giants are fighting for a playoff berth and the Eagles are mathematically eliminated, but it was the Eagles who came out looking good and the Giants who came out looking sluggish in Philadelphia’s win on Thursday night. So what happened?

“I didn’t coach well enough and we didn’t play well enough in all three phases,’’ Giants coach Ben McAdoo said.

McAdoo said his offense made too many mistakes, the kinds of mistakes the Giants can’t keep making if they want to compete for a championship.

“We turned the ball over too much and our quarterback got hit too much,” McAdoo said. “That’s not a recipe for success.”

The Giants still have a good chance of making the playoffs before the weekend is over: They get in if the Packers, Buccaneers, Falcons or Lions lose this week. If all four of those teams win, however, the Giants will go into Week 17 sweating about whether they’ll reach the playoffs.