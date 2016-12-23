Bengals call up a linebacker

The Bengals on Friday promoted linebacker Paul Dawson from their practice squad to the active roster.
A third-round pick of the Bengals in 2015, Dawson played in 11 games as a rookie last season and has spent all of this season on the practice squad.
Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will not play Saturday night at Houston due to a concussion, so Dawson should play in that game at least on special teams and possibly on defense. Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert will also miss Saturday’s game with a back injury.
So Burfict, who was concussed bad enough that he staggered off the field and can’t play this weekend, was still cleared to play in the second half of the game against the Steelers?
Same old Bungles. On and off the field.
Eifert hurt again? Not that it matters because the season is over but Jesus man. He is hurt all the time!