Bengals call up a linebacker

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 23, 2016, 12:54 PM EST
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 6: Outside linebacker P.J. Dawson #47 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackles Wide Receiver Darius Jennings during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 6, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bengals defeated the Browns 37-3. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Bengals on Friday promoted linebacker Paul Dawson from their practice squad to the active roster.

A third-round pick of the Bengals in 2015, Dawson played in 11 games as a rookie last season and has spent all of this season on the practice squad.

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will not play Saturday night at Houston due to a concussion, so Dawson should play in that game at least on special teams and possibly on defense. Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert will also miss Saturday’s game with a back injury.

2 Responses to “Bengals call up a linebacker”
  1. dirtdawg54 says: Dec 23, 2016 1:01 PM

    So Burfict, who was concussed bad enough that he staggered off the field and can’t play this weekend, was still cleared to play in the second half of the game against the Steelers?

    Same old Bungles. On and off the field.

  2. rutchaser says: Dec 23, 2016 1:07 PM

    Eifert hurt again? Not that it matters because the season is over but Jesus man. He is hurt all the time!

