Bengals call up a linebacker

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 23, 2016, 12:54 PM EST

The Bengals on Friday promoted linebacker Paul Dawson from their practice squad to the active roster.

A third-round pick of the Bengals in 2015, Dawson played in 11 games as a rookie last season and has spent all of this season on the practice squad.

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will not play Saturday night at Houston due to a concussion, so Dawson should play in that game at least on special teams and possibly on defense. Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert will also miss Saturday’s game with a back injury.