Bowles: Jets likely “getting killed” if Christian Hackenberg plays

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 23, 2016, 6:57 AM EST

The Jets have already said that Bryce Petty is sufficiently recovered from his chest bruise to play tomorrow, and that veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will continue to back him up.

But even as he admitted it was “possible” that rookie Christian Hackenberg might be active and get a uniform for the first time this season, Jets coach Todd Bowles also admitted the reality that would entail.

“If we get down to the third quarterback,” the normally stone-faced Bowles said, “we’re probably getting killed in the first place.”

Well, there’s no point ruling that out either, as the Jets have fallen to 4-10 after last year’s dream season, and are playing a Patriots team that loves to stick it to them (and is simply better at playing football).

But the tea-leaf-reading about the future at the position has already started in earnest, and Hackenberg’s year of watching has been watched closely. He may not even be active, depending on injuries and the need for depth at other positions.