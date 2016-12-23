Broncos rule out T.J. Ward, two tight ends with concussions

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 2:43 PM EST

Most of the league will be playing on Christmas Eve, but the Broncos have until Sunday night before they kick off against the Chiefs.

That extra time won’t be enough for safety T.J. Ward and two other players to get through the concussion protocol, however. Tight ends Virgil Green and A.J. Derby have been ruled out for Sunday night’s game along with Ward because of head injuries sustained against the Patriots last weekend.

Will Parks will take over at safety for Ward. Jeff Heuerman is the only other tight end on the 53-man roster, although the team has others on the practice squad if they want to make a roster move.

Linebacker Brandon Marshall is out for the third straight week because of a hamstring injury and has been missed against the run. Defensive end Derek Wolfe left last week’s game with a neck injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday night.

A Broncos loss would guarantee the Chiefs a playoff spot. Should the Dolphins win over the Bills as well, Denver would be eliminated from playoff contention.