Broncos rule out T.J. Ward, two tight ends with concussions

Most of the league will be playing on Christmas Eve, but the Broncos have until Sunday night before they kick off against the Chiefs.
That extra time won’t be enough for safety T.J. Ward and two other players to get through the concussion protocol, however. Tight ends Virgil Green and A.J. Derby have been ruled out for Sunday night’s game along with Ward because of head injuries sustained against the Patriots last weekend.
Will Parks will take over at safety for Ward. Jeff Heuerman is the only other tight end on the 53-man roster, although the team has others on the practice squad if they want to make a roster move.
Linebacker Brandon Marshall is out for the third straight week because of a hamstring injury and has been missed against the run. Defensive end Derek Wolfe left last week’s game with a neck injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday night.
A Broncos loss would guarantee the Chiefs a playoff spot. Should the Dolphins win over the Bills as well, Denver would be eliminated from playoff contention.
Champs to chumps. That was fast.
I did not realize Denver had so many injuries occur against the Patriots. They are in a tough spot. That loss really set them back. They need help to make it. It is always difficult for a SuperBowl team to repeat. They play in a divison that is strong this year.
When was the last time both teams from the previous year’s super bowl game failed to even make the play offs??
When was the last time orange and blue own the NFL posted?
Ha! I was wondering the same thing about ” Orange and Blue”!
That Denver fan base was certainly yappy before they actually put their crappy team on the field this year. They disappeared quickly, didn’t they?
Elway bought himself a good team that won a SB, but now he’s got a team with tons of issues that is about to be in cap hell and faces a long, painful rebuilding project. I expect this playoff drought to last 3-4 years at least.
