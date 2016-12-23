Bucs without a pair of right tackles for Saints game

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 23, 2016, 5:11 PM EST

The Buccaneers are running out of linemen, as they try to continue their unexpected run toward the playoffs.

Via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs have ruled out right tackles Demar Dotson and Gosder Cherilus for tomorrow’s game with the Saints, along with defensive end William Gholston.

Dotson will miss his third straight game with a concussion. Cherilus, who replaced him in the lineup, has been out with ankle and groin injuries.

Without them, the Bucs could be forced to start Leonard Wester at right tackle. The undrafted rookie from Division II Missouri Western has played in two games this season. Otherwise it would mean shifting other positions.