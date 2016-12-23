 Skip to content

Bucs without a pair of right tackles for Saints game

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 23, 2016, 5:11 PM EST
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 09: Demar Dotson #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the second half of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 9, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff McBride/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Buccaneers are running out of linemen, as they try to continue their unexpected run toward the playoffs.

Via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs have ruled out right tackles Demar Dotson and Gosder Cherilus for tomorrow’s game with the Saints, along with defensive end William Gholston.

Dotson will miss his third straight game with a concussion. Cherilus, who replaced him in the lineup, has been out with ankle and groin injuries.

Without them, the Bucs could be forced to start Leonard Wester at right tackle. The undrafted rookie from Division II Missouri Western has played in two games this season. Otherwise it would mean shifting other positions.

4 Responses to “Bucs without a pair of right tackles for Saints game”
  1. realfootballfan says: Dec 23, 2016 5:20 PM

    That’s going to be a problem because in between all of the Saints defense suck jokes, people have missed that their front 4 has quietly become very good, mainly around the emergence of Rankins who is a franchise defensive cornerstone type of player.

  2. purpleguy says: Dec 23, 2016 5:30 PM

    Welcome to our Vikings’ no offensive linemen left world Bucs fans.

  3. baldbuc says: Dec 23, 2016 5:36 PM

    Cherilus has been getting eaten up so not sure the next man up can do much worse.

    Gholston is a run stopper and not a pass rusher. Against Brees we will neeed a pass rush.

  4. twoteamsforlosangeles says: Dec 23, 2016 7:35 PM

    Good thing Winston is mobile. He’s gonna need it.

