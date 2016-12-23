Cam Newton, Trent Murphy not fined for taunt or hit

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 23, 2016, 4:44 PM EST

One of the most controversial calls of Week 15 in the NFL came when Washington’s Trent Murphy hit Carolina’s Cam Newton in the head as Newton was sliding. Murphy didn’t draw a penalty flag, but Newton did — for tossing the ball in Murphy’s direction afterward.

The league office has reviewed the play and decided not to fine either player.

That Murphy wasn’t fined suggests that the NFL agrees with the officials on the field, who felt that Murphy didn’t make forcible contact with Newton’s helmet. That Newton wasn’t fined suggests the NFL didn’t think his flip of the football was a big deal.

Newton has complained that he doesn’t get the calls that other quarterbacks get. His case may be bolstered by the fact that Murphy wasn’t fined, but at least he wasn’t fined, either.