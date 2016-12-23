Cam Newton, Trent Murphy not fined for taunt or hit

One of the most controversial calls of Week 15 in the NFL came when Washington’s Trent Murphy hit Carolina’s Cam Newton in the head as Newton was sliding. Murphy didn’t draw a penalty flag, but Newton did — for tossing the ball in Murphy’s direction afterward.
The league office has reviewed the play and decided not to fine either player.
That Murphy wasn’t fined suggests that the NFL agrees with the officials on the field, who felt that Murphy didn’t make forcible contact with Newton’s helmet. That Newton wasn’t fined suggests the NFL didn’t think his flip of the football was a big deal.
Newton has complained that he doesn’t get the calls that other quarterbacks get. His case may be bolstered by the fact that Murphy wasn’t fined, but at least he wasn’t fined, either.
The NFL got it right again, as usual. Talk is great, but video tape is better. The NFL gets it right 99% of the time. But, oh how we love to complain.
Cam is right about not getting PF calls, it’s beyond ridiculous at this point.
Or did they not fine Newton as a ‘make up’ for no call/fine on Edwards? Would any other QB in the league not get the flag if he got hit in the helmet while sliding???
Not a Panthers fan, and still think this is just wrong.
The helmet contact was inadvertent, caused by Newton dropping into his slide while Murphy was already going in for the tackle.
The NFL got it right, and anyone who complains is no better than Cam Newton complaining about something that impacts him no more or less than any other quarterback.
Wonder if they’ll fine Eli Apple for touching Carson Wentz on the shoulder with his pinkie finger last night. Of course, Wentz acted like he just got kicked in the head. Oscar-worthy performance by him.
No one really wants the old headhunter days, but once a QB leaves the pocket he’s just another running back. If you don’t like it Cam, don’t act like a half back.
Anyone else throws a ball at another player it’s a fine. Straight up. I guess whining to the press, Goodell and anyone within shouting distance pays off after all.
And by the way Tim Hasselbeck a couple days ago had a really interesting mash up of clips from this years NON CALLED QB HITS and Newton has no reason to complain. Try and find it.
The League won’t be happy until Cam gets a serious concussion then they will be “So Sorry Our Bad”, I don’t even LIKE the Panthers and I see how ludicrous the leagues non calls on the targeting of him is.