Cardinals shut down Tyrann Mathieu

With the Cardinals mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, they’re not taking any chances with a talented but injury-prone player.
Cardinals defensive back Tyrann Mathieu has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he won’t play in the final two games of the season. Mathieu has been dealing with a shoulder injury and also has struggled to completely recover from the torn ACL that ended his 2015 season.
Mathieu has tried to tough it out through the shoulder injury but coach Bruce Arians said it was clear that Mathieu simply isn’t the same player when he’s not healthy. Mathieu said he wanted to keep playing because he doesn’t believe in shutting it down just because the team is eliminated from playoff contention, but the team overruled him.
The Cardinals promoted safety Trevon Hartfield from the practice squad to the active roster to take Mathieu’s place.
Again?
Not a bad little slot corner, but his body can’t take the beating of the NFL. Cards have a ton of cap money wrapped up in him and he’s almost at the end of the line.
House of Cards has $47 million in cap space wrapped up in Palmer, Fitz and this guy, and they’re all done.
Time to rebuild from the bottom up boys. Enjoy watching the Seahawks in another Super Bowl.
I like the Badger. Smart move by the Cardinals.
2nd place ain’t a playoff trip this year….it would be nice if the Cardinals showed up in a meaningless game for once. Seattle needs a good tune up/scrimmage before the playoffs.
About time, would have freed up a roster spot. I like Tyrann but, I’m afraid his best days are behind him and Steve Keim just made another boneheaded move by guaranteeing $40 million for a player who’s likely never going to be an impact player again. Good players will come and go but you can’t fix stupid.
The Cards are never going to be a contender team until they get some real football minds scouting and recruiting talent with proven track records for winning.
Tragic that Larry Fitzgerald didn’t get traded to the Seahawks where he could continue to grow as a player and get a ring.
Hahahaha….The Cards…..what a move signing this fragile flake to a such a big deal, coming off a major injury no less. The franchize is a mess and it starts with the too cool Coach, who I am sure will throw the Badger under the bus too, he can’t help himself. Time to clean house in the desert.
cardinals need a reboot. Fire the coach, QB and a handful of others. Bring in a fresh, youthful mind to take over.
Cardinals shut down Tyrann Mathieu, Doug Baldwin licking his chops!
If they were smart, Cards would shut down their season. Am I wrong?
Ask Julio Jones what it is like to be covered by PP. The honey badger will be back and so will the cards.