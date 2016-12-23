Cardinals shut down Tyrann Mathieu

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 23, 2016, 2:20 PM EST

With the Cardinals mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, they’re not taking any chances with a talented but injury-prone player.

Cardinals defensive back Tyrann Mathieu has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he won’t play in the final two games of the season. Mathieu has been dealing with a shoulder injury and also has struggled to completely recover from the torn ACL that ended his 2015 season.

Mathieu has tried to tough it out through the shoulder injury but coach Bruce Arians said it was clear that Mathieu simply isn’t the same player when he’s not healthy. Mathieu said he wanted to keep playing because he doesn’t believe in shutting it down just because the team is eliminated from playoff contention, but the team overruled him.

The Cardinals promoted safety Trevon Hartfield from the practice squad to the active roster to take Mathieu’s place.