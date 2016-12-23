Carson Wentz on throwing block: When I was cleared, I was ready to go

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 6:42 AM EST

It looked like the Eagles might have to finish up Thursday night’s game against the Giants without the services of quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz had to go to the locker room in the third quarter for a concussion evaluation after he looked woozy following a hit from Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon. Chase Daniel finished out the drive, but that turned out to be all he needed to do as Wentz was cleared to return in time for the next Eagles possession.

His return came without any limitations, something best evidenced by the Eagles placing him at the tip of the sword as a lead blocker on a reverse that saw wide receiver Nelson Agholor running around the left side of the Philly offense.

“If there was anyone out in front there, I was going to go pick up a block,” Wentz said after the game.” When I was cleared, I was ready to go. It didn’t really affect me and it didn’t affect my decision making in doing that. Once you are cleared, you’re good to go.”

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wentz sticking his nose into the fray upon his return to the game “sends a great message to the whole locker room that there’s your leader of your football team.” The message would have been a different one had Wentz suffered any injury, but the lack of one put an exclamation point on a good night for Wentz and his team.