CBS affiliate in L.A. punts Chargers to show Raiders opposite Rams game

There was a time when the Rams and Raiders might have shared a stadium.
This weekend, they’ll share a time slot, competing against each other for viewers in L.A.
According to Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News, Channel 2, the CBS affiliate in Los Angeles, received permission from the NFL to drop the Chargers-Browns broadcast it was scheduled to carry in the early slot so it could show the Raiders and Colts in the afternoon instead.
That game will be up against the Rams-49ers game on Fox’s Channel 11.
It’ll be interesting to gauge the ratings for those games, for several reasons, beginning with the fact the Rams-49ers ought to be dreadful. The Raiders have a historic fan base in L.A. dating back to their decade-plus playing there, and the fact they’re headed to the playoffs should provide a bump.
“Since receiving approval to move back home to Los Angeles, we knew that other NFL games would air in the same window as Rams games,” a Rams spokesperson said. “In fact, this will be the fifth time this season this has happened. With more than 10 million people in L.A. County, this region is filled with not only Rams fans, but also fans of other NFL teams who are used to seeing the best games each week.
“We are pleased our fans can tune into Fox to see our historic rivalry when we host the San Francisco 49ers at the Coliseum on Saturday.”
Of course, a historic rivalry is one way to put it, for a pair of teams with 23 combined losses on Dec. 24th.
justsayin70 says:
Dec 23, 2016 9:42 AM
Your knowledge of football is as good as the Rams are this year. Way to go in publicly displaying your ignorance.
Kroenke is begging for Spanos to move to LA as we speak. The Raiders brand combined with their onfield success could make it in any market , any place on the planet.
Rams/Niners, Chargers/Browns… at least it will be easy for fans in Cali to dump football in favor of last minute Christmas shopping.
That has to kick Spanos where it hurts.
If the Chargers do move to LA, will anyone notice?
Telemundo will have higher local ratings than these two games.
How is this story anything about the Colts ? You know the team that invented the “Participation Banner” ! Stick to Vikings stories they are more your speed !
I saw several weeks ago where a Raiders game, a USC game and another NFL game far outdrew the Rams in the ratings. And this was before the Rams completely imploded.
My guess is Raiders-Colts has at least 5x the viewership of Rams-49ers.
Don’t read anything into it other than the Raiders are a playoff team still fighting for seed. The people in San Diego and Cleveland don’t want to watch that game either! Damn. Sometimes things aren’t complicated with layers of conspiracy.
silvernblackpride says:
Dec 23, 2016 11:11 AM
Browns fans are the most loyal fans – and its not even close!
Raider Nation – we are all glad your back! for a team that i used to hate – i got sick of seeing you lose for 13 years and I am very happy you finally are competitive again.
That said, we hope you diversify your fan base so you dont look like a bunch of ghetto trash gangsters – the team has shed their dirty image, so should the fan base.
dabears7190 says:
Dec 23, 2016 10:57 AM
That has to kick Spanos where it hurts.
If the Chargers do move to LA, will anyone notice?
Spanos would have to own a pair for that to hurt.
It’s nice to see the Raider fans come out of hiding and dust off their old jerseys. Kind of like the Cowboys fan did.
silvernblackpride says:
Dec 23, 2016 11:11 AM
The most loyal NFL fans
RAIDER NATION!!!
JUST WIN BABY
WERE BACK 2016
Loyal? Your just the next generation of bandwagon fans. You can’t keep your team in one city but need to move every now and then. Your team STUNK for years, nobody cared. Enjoy this one year of relevance because you will be next years Carolina Panthers exposed as frauds when facing a first place schedule.
Game should be called by a Gilbert Gottfried & Roseanne Barr. They’d be better than Curtis Myers and Ronde Barber anyways.
It really sucks being a Chargers fan in LA. They’re only 100+ miles away, but they’re almost never shown on TV. I mean, I totally get why they’re swapping who will be aired. From a business perspective, I’d air the Raiders too. But then you have that moron Dean Spanos who is going to move his team here because he thinks he’ll do better in this market? Heck, a couple of weeks ago there wasn’t another Cali team playing and the Chargers still weren’t on TV. And his rumored plan to rebrand won’t help. It’s like repainting a rust Yugo; it’s still the product of a garbage organization and it won’t get you anywhere. Oh well. A couple more weeks and I may not have to worry about it. No Chargers name, no more being disappointed they’re not on TV.
badmoonrison says:
Dec 23, 2016 10:53 AM
After Sunday we will be 12-3 and the Chefs will lose to the donks on XMas Day, thereby relegating them for good to that 5th seed spot where they truly belong.
Sunday is Christmas Day.
Spanos – WAAA WAAAA give me a billion dollars for my building or I’ll move to LA !!!!
LA – We don’t want no stinkin’ Chargers, we don’t even want to watch you on TV
Can San Diego’s affiliate also punt on showing the Chargers on Saturday?
This is why NFL and rams essentially blocked Raiders from L.A. kronke knew they’d take back seat in thier own stadium and town he wants for himself
Bring Back The Los Angeles Raiders.
DON’T Bring back the Los Angeles Raiders.
Raider fan in L.A. is trash. We don’t need that element of gang fights like it was at the Coliseum back in the 1980’s and 1990’s again. Keep them out.
Rams fans are fighting at games right now.
Every fan base has good and bad. That stereotype really needs to stop.
NFL has really made a complete mess of this whole relocation/stadium situation across multiple teams and cities.
stoneydog1000 says:
Dec 23, 2016 11:48 AM
It’s nice to see the Raider fans come out of hiding and dust off their old jerseys. Kind of like the Cowboys fan did.
Most of us don’t hide, ever.