Chargers owner has last-minute meetings with San Diego officials

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 23, 2016, 3:50 PM EST

San Diego may be trying for a Festivus miracle.

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Chargers owner Dean Spanos met yesterday with a collection of San Diego officials, in what could be a last-ditch effort to find a deal without having to move.

Spanos met Thursday with mayor Kevin Faulconer, county supervisor Ron Roberts and San Diego State University president Elliot Hirschman.

It’s unclear if anything came of the meeting, but the fact there’s a meeting at all would seem to indicate Spanos is looking for options and exercising any and all leverage he has.

A week ago, he said he was leaning toward exercising his option to join the Rams in Los Angeles in 2017 by the Jan. 15 deadline, while he previously said he wouldn’t make a decision until after the end of the regular season on Jan. 1.