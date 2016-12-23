 Skip to content

Chargers owner has last-minute meetings with San Diego officials

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 23, 2016, 3:50 PM EST
Spanos Getty Images

San Diego may be trying for a Festivus miracle.

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Chargers owner Dean Spanos met yesterday with a collection of San Diego officials, in what could be a last-ditch effort to find a deal without having to move.

Spanos met Thursday with mayor Kevin Faulconer, county supervisor Ron Roberts and San Diego State University president Elliot Hirschman.

It’s unclear if anything came of the meeting, but the fact there’s a meeting at all would seem to indicate Spanos is looking for options and exercising any and all leverage he has.

A week ago, he said he was leaning toward exercising his option to join the Rams in Los Angeles in 2017 by the Jan. 15 deadline, while he previously said he wouldn’t make a decision until after the end of the regular season on Jan. 1.

 

 

16 Responses to “Chargers owner has last-minute meetings with San Diego officials”
  1. araidersfan says: Dec 23, 2016 3:57 PM

    Maybe the Chargers would be better off if Paris Hilton bought the team. After all, her grandpa was the original owner.

  2. donbat67 says: Dec 23, 2016 4:10 PM

    Was the meeting full of Raider fans like the stadium Saturday ?

  3. mathandstatsmatter says: Dec 23, 2016 4:14 PM

    I am very proud of the San Diego electorate for refusing to build a stadium for Spanos.

  4. nomoreseasontix says: Dec 23, 2016 4:27 PM

    Spanos has zero leverage. None.
    He’s desperate to avoid becoming a tenant of Kroenke.
    After he shanked Mark Davis in the LA deal, karma has totally had its way with him.
    I like it.

  5. babygaga19 says: Dec 23, 2016 4:27 PM

    Hey Spanos. It’s closing time. You have 10 minutes to pick the ugliest girl remaining at the bar. Tick tock……………………….

  6. maust1013 says: Dec 23, 2016 4:43 PM

    Smell that? That’s the stench of desperation. Feel bad for Chargers fans but it couldn’t happen to a more deserving owner. That Spanos will have to go into hock to pay a relocation fee just to become a tenant is a thing of beauty.

  7. pourman says: Dec 23, 2016 4:45 PM

    Been having last minute meetings for a year. Just go put your money grubbing hand in someone else’s pocket already.

  8. ralphwilsonisrich says: Dec 23, 2016 4:51 PM

    How did the Padres get that downtown stadium built and Spanos get’s will see ya

  9. obxleroy says: Dec 23, 2016 5:03 PM

    Maybe Mr Spanos should consider moving to San Antonio. The Chargers might actually have HOME game there. Except of course when they play the Cowboys.

  10. Robert says: Dec 23, 2016 5:07 PM

    Omaha or San Antonio will save this franchise.

    L.A. is not the place anymore.

  11. joetoronto says: Dec 23, 2016 5:25 PM

    It’s true, they either stay in San Diego with a small fan base, or rebrand altogether.

    The Chargers in LA would die fast.

  12. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 23, 2016 5:49 PM

    Spanos offering last minute bribes no doubt.

    The league makes over 10 billion a year from its normal operations.

    Now it makes further billions every year from its shadow ownership of the daily fantasy gambling sites.

    Yet that’s not enough they still want to extort a billion dollars at a time from taxpayers for their buildings.

    No city or state should ever give an NFL team a single dime again. They can easily afford to build their own palaces.

    And if the follow Kraft’s model they will make a lot of extra money. He keeps all the revenue from the Pats games. All the revenue from roughly 20 MLS games for the Revolution. All the revenue from concerts. All the revenue from Patriot place around the stadium with its stores, restaurants, movie theaters, bars and nightclub.

    Let these disgustingly greedy billionaires pay for their own toys. No more taxpayer money !!!

  13. pwrspin says: Dec 23, 2016 7:06 PM

    Spanos blew it by putting Mark Fabiani out front for the Chargers. Fabiani pissed off every single Charger fan by bad mouthing and criticizing every single plan offered by the city or anyone else. Notice all the empty seats on game day? Where did all the Charger fans go? They are staying away because Dean Spanos can’t speak for himself. He lacks any visible passion or commitment to San Diego. He continually makes horrible personnel decisions. I bet if Alex Spanos were still running the day to day operations of the Chargers none of this would have happened. Alex Spanos didn’t need anyone to speak for him. He would have lead the Charge to stay in San Diego.

  14. inmisawa says: Dec 23, 2016 7:51 PM

    I think we all know who’s getting a lump of coal in his stocking this year…

  15. sdcharger123 says: Dec 23, 2016 8:34 PM

    Interesting that the President of SDSU was at the meeting. Has he been at others?

  16. lance19 says: Dec 23, 2016 8:40 PM

    They are staying away because Dean Spanos can’t speak for himself.

    *********************************

    No, we’re staying away because ownership
    made a secret deal (to reward 56 years of San Diego supporting a mediocre franchise) to stab us in the back, and shack up with our most hated rivals, the Raiders.
    All while running a radio campaign telling fans to be “All in” on the team.
    Most of us despise Spanos and don’t know if we’ll have a team in 9 days.

    THAT’s why fan support is at an all-time low.

