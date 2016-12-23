Cowboys clinch NFC’s No. 1 seed

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 23, 2016, 12:00 AM EST

With the Giants’ loss Thursday night, the Cowboys have clinched the NFC East and the NFC’s No. 1 seed throughout the playoffs.

The 12-2 Cowboys host the Lions Monday night in an interesting and important — for the Lions, now — game. The Cowboys close the season Jan. 1 at Philadelphia.

The 9-4-1 Seahawks currently hold the NFC’s No. 2 seed and can preserve it and a first-round playoff bye if they win their final two games.

The Giants, who slip to 10-5 after losing to the Eagles, would lose a potential three-way tiebreaker to the Lions and Buccaneers so they’ll be scoreboard watching this weekend and potentially face a big Week 17 game at Washington. Regardless of what happens this weekend, the Giants can clinch a playoff spot with a win next week.

Heading into the weekend, the Packers are 8-6 but chasing the 9-5 Lions in the NFC North. The Falcons and Buccaneers are both 9-5.