David DeCastro not fined for apparent stomp on Vontaze Burfict

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2016, 7:36 PM EST

The Steelers-Bengals rivalry often includes allegations of wrongdoing by Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict. The Week 15 meeting between the teams prompted an allegation of wrongdoing against Burfict.

Video from the game seemed to show Steelers guard David DeCastro stomping on Burfict. The available angles weren’t definitive, but the images make it fairly obvious that something happened.

The NFL apparently saw nothing sufficiently clear to justify punishment. According to the NFL, DeCastro wasn’t fined.

In October, the Bengals fined Burfict $75,000 for stomping on the leg of Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, even though the Bengals strongly disagreed with the league’s position that the stomp was clear and obvious.

Surely, Burfict’s history of transgressions influenced the assessment. DeCastro has no such history, which may have helped him avoid a fine.