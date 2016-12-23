David DeCastro not fined for apparent stomp on Vontaze Burfict

The Steelers-Bengals rivalry often includes allegations of wrongdoing by Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict. The Week 15 meeting between the teams prompted an allegation of wrongdoing against Burfict.
Video from the game seemed to show Steelers guard David DeCastro stomping on Burfict. The available angles weren’t definitive, but the images make it fairly obvious that something happened.
The NFL apparently saw nothing sufficiently clear to justify punishment. According to the NFL, DeCastro wasn’t fined.
In October, the Bengals fined Burfict $75,000 for stomping on the leg of Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, even though the Bengals strongly disagreed with the league’s position that the stomp was clear and obvious.
Surely, Burfict’s history of transgressions influenced the assessment. DeCastro has no such history, which may have helped him avoid a fine.
They should have fined DeCastro because he didn’t stomp Burfict hard enough. Burfict was still able to leave the field under his own power.
They could probably sell tickets to Stomp Burfict.
The bigger story, for anybody who watched this game, was a CLEARLY dazed, wobbly Burfict (who had just gotten his bell rung) returning to action in the second half.
I don’t like much of what Burfict does, but he should be given the same protections others that play his position are.
Once again, the underlying issue is lack of consistency.
Burfict is an incredible talent, totally lacking in self discipline, but the uneven enforcement by the league and the refs does the game no good. I can see players saying, “I have no idea if I am going to get fined/penalized, so I might as well just do it”
DeCastro is just as dirty as Vontaze.
Everyone in the division gets one free one on Burfict. League Rules.
DeCastro has made a career of stomping Burfict into the ground. In fact, the Steelers regularly stomp all aver the bengals.
Any AFCN fan knows this is how the Steelers roll. The Bengals have Burfict. The Steelers have Decastro this week, Mike Mitchell the following week, then it’s Shazier, then it’s Harrison, then it’s Pouncey, then Wallace, then Tomlin, then Munchak, then Peezy. I guess it’s kinda hard to nail down a team culture. Especially when the league has typically slapped the Steelers on the wrist…If they get any punishment at all. Thanks for pointing this out though, Florio.
It’s to be expected when it comes to another ruling by the Mara-Rooney-Goodell axis of “integrity”. Nothing to see here, folks. Move along.
The league’s ugly double standard is showing again.
“Surely, Burfict’s history of transgressions influenced the assessment. DeCastro has no such history, which may have helped him avoid a fine.”
So it’s OK to stomp Burfict without any discipline handed down by the Liars Club because Burfict did it (and has been fined) before? And, how exactly does a chosen one like DeCastro ever get a first strike if they never give him a first strike?
I’m so upset (sarcasm implied)
If this were Ndamukong Suh ESPN would make programming space just for a one hour special on how dirty of a player he is
Steelers and Giants players and coaches can get away with all kinds of things
When will the Bengirls be fined for allowing Burflickted back in game with an obvious concussion.
I don’t see any stomping. I see what looks like an attempted lunge, seemingly interrupted or held back by another player.
As for Burfict… he sows, he reaps.
this draft bust is protected by the rooneys and goodell