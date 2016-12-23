 Skip to content

David DeCastro not fined for apparent stomp on Vontaze Burfict

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2016, 7:36 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 09: David DeCastro #66 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the game against the San Diego Chargers on December 9, 2012 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Steelers-Bengals rivalry often includes allegations of wrongdoing by Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict. The Week 15 meeting between the teams prompted an allegation of wrongdoing against Burfict.

Video from the game seemed to show Steelers guard David DeCastro stomping on Burfict. The available angles weren’t definitive, but the images make it fairly obvious that something happened.

The NFL apparently saw nothing sufficiently clear to justify punishment. According to the NFL, DeCastro wasn’t fined.

In October, the Bengals fined Burfict $75,000 for stomping on the leg of Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, even though the Bengals strongly disagreed with the league’s position that the stomp was clear and obvious.

Surely, Burfict’s history of transgressions influenced the assessment. DeCastro has no such history, which may have helped him avoid a fine.

17 Responses to “David DeCastro not fined for apparent stomp on Vontaze Burfict”
  1. styro1 says: Dec 23, 2016 7:42 PM

    They should have fined DeCastro because he didn’t stomp Burfict hard enough. Burfict was still able to leave the field under his own power.

  2. MichaelEdits says: Dec 23, 2016 7:47 PM

    They could probably sell tickets to Stomp Burfict.

  3. blacknyellablacknyella says: Dec 23, 2016 7:49 PM

    The bigger story, for anybody who watched this game, was a CLEARLY dazed, wobbly Burfict (who had just gotten his bell rung) returning to action in the second half.

  4. patsfan says: Dec 23, 2016 7:51 PM

    I don’t like much of what Burfict does, but he should be given the same protections others that play his position are.

    Once again, the underlying issue is lack of consistency.
    Burfict is an incredible talent, totally lacking in self discipline, but the uneven enforcement by the league and the refs does the game no good. I can see players saying, “I have no idea if I am going to get fined/penalized, so I might as well just do it”

  5. tylereifertisunstoppable says: Dec 23, 2016 7:56 PM

    DeCastro is just as dirty as Vontaze.

  6. skol4life says: Dec 23, 2016 7:58 PM

    Everyone in the division gets one free one on Burfict. League Rules.

  7. crownofthehelmet says: Dec 23, 2016 8:02 PM

    DeCastro has made a career of stomping Burfict into the ground. In fact, the Steelers regularly stomp all aver the bengals.

  8. PFT loves the Steelers says: Dec 23, 2016 8:06 PM

    Any AFCN fan knows this is how the Steelers roll. The Bengals have Burfict. The Steelers have Decastro this week, Mike Mitchell the following week, then it’s Shazier, then it’s Harrison, then it’s Pouncey, then Wallace, then Tomlin, then Munchak, then Peezy. I guess it’s kinda hard to nail down a team culture. Especially when the league has typically slapped the Steelers on the wrist…If they get any punishment at all. Thanks for pointing this out though, Florio.

  9. youknowiknowitall says: Dec 23, 2016 8:07 PM

    It’s to be expected when it comes to another ruling by the Mara-Rooney-Goodell axis of “integrity”. Nothing to see here, folks. Move along.

  10. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 23, 2016 8:10 PM

    The league’s ugly double standard is showing again.

  11. youknowiknowitall says: Dec 23, 2016 8:13 PM

    “Surely, Burfict’s history of transgressions influenced the assessment. DeCastro has no such history, which may have helped him avoid a fine.”

    So it’s OK to stomp Burfict without any discipline handed down by the Liars Club because Burfict did it (and has been fined) before? And, how exactly does a chosen one like DeCastro ever get a first strike if they never give him a first strike?

  12. ahs2 says: Dec 23, 2016 8:16 PM

    I’m so upset (sarcasm implied)

  13. irkjames says: Dec 23, 2016 8:28 PM

    If this were Ndamukong Suh ESPN would make programming space just for a one hour special on how dirty of a player he is

  14. charger383 says: Dec 23, 2016 8:38 PM

    Steelers and Giants players and coaches can get away with all kinds of things

  15. juanweiner says: Dec 23, 2016 8:41 PM

    When will the Bengirls be fined for allowing Burflickted back in game with an obvious concussion.

  16. kevpft says: Dec 23, 2016 8:54 PM

    I don’t see any stomping. I see what looks like an attempted lunge, seemingly interrupted or held back by another player.

    As for Burfict… he sows, he reaps.

  17. tylawspick6 says: Dec 23, 2016 8:59 PM

    this draft bust is protected by the rooneys and goodell

