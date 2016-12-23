DeMarcus Lawrence won’t play final two regular season games

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 12:03 PM EST

The Cowboys have clinched the NFC East and the top seed in the conference, leaving them with three weeks to get their house in order before they play their first postseason game.

One of the first orders of business on that front will be to shut down defensive end Demarcus Lawrence for the rest of the regular season. Lawrence is dealing with a back injury and did not play against the Buccaneers last Sunday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Friday that Lawrence will also miss the team’s games against the Lions and Eagles in the final two weeks of the regular season. Lawrence also missed the first four games of the year while serving a suspension and will end the regular season with 11 tackles and a sack in nine games.

Lawrence’s absence will open the door for Randy Gregory to get playing time as he returns from his extended suspension. Jones said that he would be surprised if Gregory doesn’t get a lot of snaps against Detroit on Monday night.