Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell not expected to play

December 23, 2016

The Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth this weekend, but they’ll have to do it shorthanded on defense.

Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, cornerback Byron Maxwell isn’t expected to play this week against the Bills because of an ankle injury.

Maxwell’s listed as doubtful, which generally means let’s-try-again-later.

They’ve ruled out quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee), and linebacker Jelani Jenkins is doubtful.

Their questionables include defensive end Mario Williams, safety Isa Abdul-Quddus, linebacker Kiko Alonso, guard Jermon Bushrod, and cornerback Bobby McCain.

So with five defensive starters and their nickel corner in some degree of doubt, there’s more doubt about their ability to win in Buffalo for the first time since 2011.