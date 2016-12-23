Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell not expected to play

The Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth this weekend, but they’ll have to do it shorthanded on defense.
Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, cornerback Byron Maxwell isn’t expected to play this week against the Bills because of an ankle injury.
Maxwell’s listed as doubtful, which generally means let’s-try-again-later.
They’ve ruled out quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee), and linebacker Jelani Jenkins is doubtful.
Their questionables include defensive end Mario Williams, safety Isa Abdul-Quddus, linebacker Kiko Alonso, guard Jermon Bushrod, and cornerback Bobby McCain.
So with five defensive starters and their nickel corner in some degree of doubt, there’s more doubt about their ability to win in Buffalo for the first time since 2011.
Shocking, Mario on the injury report before answering the bell in Buffalo? He needs to be out there to witness first hand the Bills squash the Fins playoff hopes. Not enough to motivate him to play through it I guess.
We all know who PFT staff are rooting for in this game. Rex sells INK. Bill
The Dolphins have not played a single game with less than 5 Starters missing from the Defense. They still Won 9 Games. Just sayin….
rabidbillsfan says:
Dec 23, 2016 2:35 PM
_________
Laughable just like your pathetic excuse for an NFL franchise from ownership down to your scout team. It will be a beautiful thing to watch our backup quarterback and second-string defense crush your sorry team at your beloved Ralph.