Doug Whaley explains team’s approach to Rex Ryan’s job security

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2016, 9:35 AM EST

Amid mounting reports and speculation regarding the future of Rex Ryan in Buffalo, the franchise has provided no public or private assurances or other comments about Ryan’s status. On Friday, G.M. Doug Whaley explained it.

Appearing on WGR 550 in Buffalo, Whaley said that neither management nor ownership have issued a statement about Ryan because “we’re focused on the games,” via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.

So they’re focused on the games, but they’ll allow reports that Ryan will be fired to distract the players and coaches from the games. The explanation points even more clearly to Ryan being out. If the Bills planned to keep him, saying so would restore focus of the entire organization on the task at hand.

Speaking more generally about the season, Whaley said the team will evaluate the season once the closing credits roll. It’s often easy to tell whether a movie is good or isn’t long before the house lights come back on.

In Buffalo, it’s nearly a no-brainer that the lights will be going on out Ryan’s two-year tenure with the team. Given that he has been 8-8 and is now 7-7 and still alive for a playoff berth, it doesn’t seem like he has gotten a fair chance.

And that perception will be a factor when it comes to the effort to hire the team’s next coach.