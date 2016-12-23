Doug Whaley explains team’s approach to Rex Ryan’s job security

Amid mounting reports and speculation regarding the future of Rex Ryan in Buffalo, the franchise has provided no public or private assurances or other comments about Ryan’s status. On Friday, G.M. Doug Whaley explained it.
Appearing on WGR 550 in Buffalo, Whaley said that neither management nor ownership have issued a statement about Ryan because “we’re focused on the games,” via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.
So they’re focused on the games, but they’ll allow reports that Ryan will be fired to distract the players and coaches from the games. The explanation points even more clearly to Ryan being out. If the Bills planned to keep him, saying so would restore focus of the entire organization on the task at hand.
Speaking more generally about the season, Whaley said the team will evaluate the season once the closing credits roll. It’s often easy to tell whether a movie is good or isn’t long before the house lights come back on.
In Buffalo, it’s nearly a no-brainer that the lights will be going on out Ryan’s two-year tenure with the team. Given that he has been 8-8 and is now 7-7 and still alive for a playoff berth, it doesn’t seem like he has gotten a fair chance.
And that perception will be a factor when it comes to the effort to hire the team’s next coach.
“You’re fired”
-Trump
Pegula should be focussed on firing Whaley and hiring a football man to run the operations.
That won’t happen though, of course.
I’m not sure that I can trust Rex to really turn it around, fair shot or not. However, I’m even less certain that Whaley can properly utilize the cap space we’ll have this season, and be able to shore up the weak areas.
I’m pullin’ for ya, Rex….
Bust!!!
The Bufoon Brothers 3 ring circus will soon be leaving town.
Next up on the traveling circus…LA? I’m going to miss him in the AFC East…Patriots owned so much space in his head that they could subdivide it and make condos
Not saying Rex Ryan is the best coach or anything, but when you hire a guy to implement a 5 year plan, and they are going .500 for the first couple years, there is a pretty strong argument that they haven’t had a fair chance. Its not like they are a shoe-in for the playoffs with that roster, they seem to be playing right about their ability level.
Dead man walking
He was a gimmick hire to begin with…It’s all about the new stadium, but Rex isn’t a winner, so it was an obvious bad choice form the get go.
Teams regress under Rex Ryan. Plain and simple. His teams are undisciplined and take stupid penalties game after game. Owners and GMs should know this when they hire Rex.
The media wants Rex to remain Buffalo’s Head Coach because he is the gift who keeps on giving.
“So they’re focused on the games, but they’ll allow reports that Ryan will be fired to distract the players and coaches from the games.”
Believe it or not, Florio, they really don’t care what you think, say, or write. Get over yourself.
Get ready Buffalo because you’re going to the playoffs…
Call me crazy but the NFL is more fun when Rex Ryan is a coach in the league. I don’t want him to get fired.
And firing coaches for going .500 with a roster that isn’t supremely talented seems like it should fall more on the shoulders of the GM, doesn’t it?
Get this guy a legitimate freaking QB already.
Rex has long worn out his welcome there. The fans hate him. He’s not effective as a HC.
He might have won several more games both years if he wasn’t totally undisciplined, which rolls downhill and leads to his teams being top 3 in penalties committed every year. Those penalties cost them at least a couple games a year.
That’s the difference between playoffs and watching from their couches like the fans are. Its clear Rex is never going to change, so that factor won’t change, which means his teams will never be successful beyond a given point. And that point is usually short of the playoffs.
They have to axe both Russ Brandon and Whaley. Especially Whaley, he’s a club house cancer that no coach could get along with. He wasted our last four draft picks on either busts or players that can’t stay healthy. This no talent has to go now.
Please please please keep Ryan.
Love,
Patriots fans
One of many dysfunctional NFL franchises.
Is that a pick or a scratch? (See photo)
He has a contract, why do they need say anything?
Harrisonhits2:
The bills are not in the top 3 in penalties. In fact, 3 current playoff teams have more penalties per game than the Bills (Oakland, Baltimore, Seattle).
The bills need a real QB plain and simple.
Wow. From the replies a lot of posters got wedgies at band camp. Glad that new coach Woody Johnson hired has the Jets headed to the playoffs. Rex Ryan is good for the game of football
.
The Patriots consistently beat their AFC East opponents in the offseason. They manage the cap better, they sign more productive free agents, and draft better even though they’re picking at the end of each round.
I’m not a Rex apologist, but he’s got an 8-8 roster. Even in areas of strength, they lack depth.
.
“So they’re focused on the games, but they’ll allow reports that Ryan will be fired to distract the players and coaches from the games.”
Here’s a newsflash Mike…they are not “distracted”. Rex is loaded and I am sure he could not care less. Same for most of the rest of them.
And what would make you feel better Mike – what would you like them to do?
1) Give the “vote of confidence” so that you can pick that apart?
2) Sign him to an extension? Would that make you feel better?
Rex had a detrimental impact on the Jets drafting while he was HC in New York. He hurt the team long term. And Woody Johnson also hurt the team with his meddling and bad hires.
Plenty of blame to go around.
>>mongo3401 says:
Dec 23, 2016 10:38 AM
Wow. From the replies a lot of posters got wedgies at band camp. Glad that new coach Woody Johnson hired has the Jets headed to the playoffs. Rex Ryan is good for the game of football
Pegula Bucks won’t save you now, Buffalo
I don’t know–two years with a .500 record and a middling roster? If he does get canned, there’s obviously much more going on behind the scenes.
Or just maybe they truly have not made up their minds yet and they want to evaluate him over these last two games along with the first 30….If they come out and say Ryan will be back and then fire him after his team quits the next to games then everyone will be saying the GM is a liar, and no respectable front office will come out and say that he will be fired before firing him (except Ross in Miami) This is what I hate the most about the media, they are asking questions they know can’t be answered but relish in the fact it creates more speculation…..
The Bills D has been terrible under Ryan.
The Bills roster has been terrible under Whaley (fewest homegrown draft picks of any team).
The Bills front office has been terrible under Russ Brandon.
OVERHAUL THE ENTIRE OPERATION, PEGULAS!
And people wonder why the Pats dominate the division. Whaley and Ryan are not smart people. But don’t change! #Winning!
No. Please, please, please don’t fire Rex! Without his coaching tactics, Buffalo might be competitive against the Patriots!
For the sake of the Patriots, keep Ryan in place!
So Rex is 15-15 going into week 16 of his second season with the Bills. Bill Belichick was 15-16 going into week 16 of his second season with the Patriots. As a Patriots fan, I’d say it might be worthwhile to give him a bit more time.
Can someone please explain to me why everyone thinks he will be fired and end in in LA? He is not on Kroeneke’s short list of candidates. Also, can someone extant o me the LA hate? I mean, the Rams were in LA for 49 years before St Loui stole them. LA doesn’t have money to give to the rich to build their business (SD is going through this now). St Louis decided to waste $750 million to lure the Rams and were willing to waste just as much to keep them. LA got their original team back on the owners dime, think you all would be happy. but no, takin shots at LA. Why not hate towards NYC/NJ teams??? Thats where all the crooked owners and commish reside. Why do they need two teams Why can’t the Jets move to St louis, even it all out.
Say what you want about Rex Ryan, he keeps the Bills in the news. Otherwise it’s forgotten franchise in a forgotten part of the country. he is the only reason you are relevant. West Coast folk are tired of the East Coast base and annoyance.
margoadams says:
Dec 23, 2016 11:25 AM
And people wonder why the Pats dominate the division. Whaley and Ryan are not smart people. But don’t change! #Winning!
_______________________________
The Pats dominate the division because of Brady. Once he retires they will become the bottom feeders of the AFCE.
nsm70 says:
Dec 23, 2016 12:05 PM
Say what you want about Rex Ryan, he keeps the Bills in the news. Otherwise it’s forgotten franchise in a forgotten part of the country. he is the only reason you are relevant. West Coast folk are tired of the East Coast base and annoyance.
_________________
And the East Coast base is tired of the clueless West Coast loonies.
Amid mounting reports and speculation regarding the future of Rex Ryan in Buffalo
So they’re focused on the games, but they’ll allow reports that Ryan will be fired to distract the players and coaches from the games.
=================================
The “mounting reports and speculation” are 100% media driven. They’ll “allow reports”? What, are reporters asking their permission? If the team got on twitter to shoot you guys down you would have a hissyfit about that.
Jeff Fisher is looking for a job
He’ll land on his feet in Trump’s cabinet. Running some department he hates.
Rex wouldn’t have to worry about his job security if not for HIS defense massively under-performing.
why not fire Whaley and make Rex the GM and Rob the HC?
lscottman3 says:
Dec 23, 2016 12:18 PM
why not fire Whaley and make Rex the GM and Rob the HC?
________________________________________
Because the Browns want to be the only team which goes 0 and 16.
Whaley should be fired for hiring Rex and Tyrannosaurus Rex (aka Rob).
And Florio says Rex hasn’t gotten a fair chance. What? This is the guy who has anointed himself the greatest coach in the history of the NFL.
He said he didn’t get hired to kiss Bill Belichick’s rings, remember?
I think Belichick’s reply was “good — then kiss this”.
not yet mathematically eliminated and might actually have their first winning season in years. Then again, they could just as easily go 7-9. I can understand waiting for season’s end to make the announcement.
The Patriots consistently beat their AFC East opponents in the offseason. They manage the cap better, they sign more productive free agents, and draft better even though they’re picking at the end of each round.
I’m not a Rex apologist, but he’s got an 8-8 roster. Even in areas of strength, they lack depth.
————————————————–
Actually, according to Rex the above is not true: “…the Bills won the off season….” If “that’s winning,” Brandon, Whaley and Rex et al have to go.
They have drafted well (except EJ Manuel) and gotten good value in Free Agency. They have been hurt with a higher than normal injury rate. But the middle-of-the-road record is mostly due to the departure of Jim Schwartz and the lack of a decent passing offense. There is no QB to push Tyrod Taylor and no passing schemes that take advantage of the speed at WR and arm of the QB. Who pays the price is up to the owners. Cut EJ, bring in a real QB to challenge for the starter position, and replace Rob Ryan or both Ryans with Schwartz. Playoffs in 2017.
Whaley is more of a problem than Ryan. The reason Ryan was hired is because he was probably the only guy that lied and told the Bills that he could win with the quarterbacks they had on their roster. Whaley hasn’t been able to find a winning QB, and that’s not really Rex’s fault. Or perhaps Whaley is willing to admit that his ability to evaluate coaches is as bad as his ability to evaluate QBs.
Doug Whaley should be worrying about his job, not the other way around
I like the Rex. The Rob choice not so much. The Pats are good because of Belichick. All dynasties end, and theirs will also. I don’t want to start from scratch again.
“So they’re focused on the games, but they’ll allow reports that Ryan will be fired to distract the players and coaches from the games. ”
What is it you want them to do? THEY DON’T KNOW what they are going to do, don’t wish to make the decision(s) in season, and you demand they comment one way or the other? So players are distracted! Boo hoo hoo.
Why would Buffalo make a decision like that now? Now is the worse time for it. If Buffalo ends up 9-7 and in the playoffs you still think Ryan is getting fired? Amazing.
You want them to state something that they don’t know about. They may want to keep the coach, they may want to hire someone who isn’t currently available! They also may want to change the hiarchy and allow someone who doesn’t currently run the organization to make the decision as to who is going to coach. Why can they not go about the vetting without facing media demands to make every decision in the next five minutes. Florio, you and the others are simply unfair to make this an in season issue, imo.
I get the argument about his record not being awful and continuity etc. However, the D has had some awful showings. Brady set a record for most passing yards against the Bills, two guys have run for >200 yards against them this year. The DBs have regressed since he fired Donny Henderson and brought in his buddy Ed Reed. His reputation as a defensive mastermind is all done. The guy is a buffoon and so is his brother. Next….
Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2016, 9:35
Given that he has been 8-8 and is now 7-7 and still alive for a playoff berth, it doesn’t seem like he has gotten a fair chance.
————————————————————-
He inherited a 9-7 team with the expectations that they would finally get over the hump.
They haven’t, they’ve regressed and someone’s gotta go.