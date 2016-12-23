Eagles say Ryan Mathews will miss season finale

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 23, 2016, 12:06 PM EST

The Eagles will be without their leading rusher for the season finale.

Coach Doug Pederson announced today that Ryan Mathews suffered a herniated disk last night against the Giants, which means he’ll miss Week 17 against the Cowboys.

The Week 17 game is meaningless to both teams: The Eagles are mathematically eliminated, while the Cowboys have clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. So it makes sense for any injured player to sit out.

Mathews’ season ends with 155 carries for 661 yards and eight touchdowns.