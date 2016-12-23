 Skip to content

Eagles say Ryan Mathews will miss season finale

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 23, 2016, 12:06 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Running back Ryan Mathews #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie #41 of the New York Giants during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Eagles will be without their leading rusher for the season finale.

Coach Doug Pederson announced today that Ryan Mathews suffered a herniated disk last night against the Giants, which means he’ll miss Week 17 against the Cowboys.

The Week 17 game is meaningless to both teams: The Eagles are mathematically eliminated, while the Cowboys have clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. So it makes sense for any injured player to sit out.

Mathews’ season ends with 155 carries for 661 yards and eight touchdowns.

3 Responses to “Eagles say Ryan Mathews will miss season finale”
  1. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 23, 2016 12:23 PM

    The Eagles season may be over but I’m sure they enjoyed sticking a dagger in the Giants playoff hopes last night.

  2. tvguy22 says: Dec 23, 2016 1:52 PM

    The guy is always hurt. Hopefully they cut him loose next season.

  3. cwdonald314 says: Dec 23, 2016 1:53 PM

    Giants will make the playoffs if any one of four teams lose this weekend. Eagles did nothing but assure the Cowboys of winning the division and home field advantage in their only playoff game.

