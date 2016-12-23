Eagles say Ryan Mathews will miss season finale

The Eagles will be without their leading rusher for the season finale.
Coach Doug Pederson announced today that Ryan Mathews suffered a herniated disk last night against the Giants, which means he’ll miss Week 17 against the Cowboys.
The Week 17 game is meaningless to both teams: The Eagles are mathematically eliminated, while the Cowboys have clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. So it makes sense for any injured player to sit out.
Mathews’ season ends with 155 carries for 661 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Eagles season may be over but I’m sure they enjoyed sticking a dagger in the Giants playoff hopes last night.
The guy is always hurt. Hopefully they cut him loose next season.
Giants will make the playoffs if any one of four teams lose this weekend. Eagles did nothing but assure the Cowboys of winning the division and home field advantage in their only playoff game.