Eli Apple, Olivier Vernon take issues with penalties

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 7:08 AM EST

The Giants had plenty of things go wrong on Thursday night, including a pair of penalties for hits on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz that left the players responsible scratching their heads when the night was through.

The first came when cornerback Eli Apple was flagged for unnecessary roughness at the end of a run by Wentz. Wentz slid and appeared to slide into Apple as the defender held up from delivering a hit. In what must have come as a great shock to Cam Newton, it was deemed a penalty.

“I tried to let up, but the ref didn’t see it that way,” Apple said, via the New York Post. “I didn’t try to hit him at all. You always want to make the play on defense, but it’s tough with quarterbacks.”

Apple’s head might have still been on the penalty on the next play as wide receiver Nelson Agholor got past him for a 40-yard touchdown that made the score 21-6 Eagles. It was 21-16 when defensive end Olivier Vernon was called for roughing Wentz on a busted screen play. It looked neither egregiously late nor overly aggressive, which led Vernon to question what he did wrong.

“My arms were around him and my face was at his back, so I don’t what they want me to do in that situation,” Vernon said. “I could have stopped in midair and reversed time. That probably would have worked. I should have just stopped time, reversed him a little bit, then hit him at a different angle.”

Giants coach Ben McAdoo said he was “not sure” how Vernon could have avoided tackling Wentz and that Apple was trying to “pull off” when he was penalized, but that he’d send both calls to the league for explanation.