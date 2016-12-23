Eric Winston on players skipping bowls: No right or wrong answer

The decision by LSU running back Leonard Fournette to skip the team’s bowl game in order to prepare for the draft has been followed by a couple of other players making the same choice and it has been met by a wide variety of opinions from around the football world.
NFLPA president and Bengals tackle Eric Winston has chimed in as well. Winston called it the “first professional financial decision” that players have made and they have to ask themselves what the risk and reward is for playing in a bowl game. Winston says the answer will be different for different players — he says he applauds Fournette and Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, a projected top pick who will play in a bowl — because “there’s no right or wrong answer” for everyone.
“What’s been awful about this whole thing — it’s always ‘he’s right’ and ‘he’s wrong,'” Winston said, via Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com. “I just don’t look at it like that. There are a lot of former players that are really going after these guys. You can’t always control what happens out there, and they know that better than anybody. And that’s what’s really been mind-boggling to me, the venom that’s come from some of the former players. Like they know what’s best for them? … I just don’t think it’s their place. ‘Oh man, back in my day.’ C’mon. Your situation was different from these guys.”
Winston said he wants players to feel empowered to make the best decision for themselves while knowing what options are on the table. Given the attention paid to the issue over the last few weeks, that should be less of an issue moving forward.
Here’s a thought: Maybe we should learn to respect other’s opinions, realize the only lives we have control over are our own and not be self-absorbed narcissists that believe our way of thinking is the only correct one?
Maybe.
The Sr. Bowl can make or break you and that lasts all week. If Sr.’s start skipping that I’ll be shocked. The combine meetings and Sr. Bowl week are probably the two things that shape your draft position the most after your body of work.
Sounds like a politician’s answer …. he’s coming right along in his new gig
There are only three bowl games that mean anything!
Slippery slope, in this line of thinking any Cleveland Browns star (if they have any) should have quit playing weeks ago.
Any star in the last year of a contract should pull themselves from any game at the point they have little chance to win.
If your not winning a playoff game pull yourself right then as you get paid so little in the playoffs and the risk of injury is high for nothing.
RG3 should have never played in the playoffs
The next two weeks Dak and Zeke should sit out it does not matter… and so on.
—-
To you. To you there are only three bowl games that mean anything.
You forgot to finish your sentence.
I am not bothered by this at all. A player like Leonard Fournette has nothing to gain and everything to lose by playing in this bowl game. Some people need this more than others… that kid who is a projected 6th round pick is the one who needs to play at every possible chance.
Sorry but everyone around these college players get to make business decision. Power to the Leonard Fournettes of the world. They earned this.
Sounds like a politician’s answer …. he’s coming right along in his new gig
—-
It’s not a “politician’s answer” to give a thoughtful answer that actually recognizes that the world is not black and white. It’s not political to refuse to project your views onto another person without knowing all of his circumstances. We’ve come to this point as a society where if someone recognizes subtlety and nuance they are suddenly labelled a “politician” or they are giving a “PC answer.” Sometimes the best responses to a question recognize that there is a whole lot of gray between the two extremes; we’d be better off if we all started to see that.
lol at @factschecker trying to deceive the readers with a reasonable sounding post after numerous posts declaring his undying love for multi-million dollar college football coaches over unpaid college players. You’re not fooling anyone.
If a player wants to do it to ensure they won’t be injured for the draft, they have every right to do that. It just means they have to accept the downside of that decision where some GM’s may move them down their draft boards for fear of the player may be a “me first” guy in the ultimate team game. Simple as that.
No right or wrong… yep, that’s 2016 thinking right there.
The willingness to show up for your team says a lot about what kind of team player you are and these Bowl games are the last hurrah for many; it’s about supporting the guys around you with an element of risk and unselfishness.
Football is a rough and risky sport any time a player steps on a field and there is probably more risk in training camp (less regulated) or a practice.
The NFL is all about selling perception, and bowl games are an opportunity for marketing to not only prospective teams but also future endorsement sponsors. What kind of message is sent when a player is playing it safe? Sponsors want “savage” and “wild” not cautious and conservative.
Big college programs let non-performing scholarship players know that their services will no longer be needed all the time. This is just big time players doing the same thing to the university.
I wish Winston would start playing as dirty as DeCastro.
Pay them from the massive pool of money bowl games generate and then it won’t be a problem – the biggest ripoff in sports is the ncaa
Because if you want the definition of fence sitting, go to the head of the NFLPA.
“Pay them from the massive pool of money bowl games generate”
_______
College football overall makes massive money. The bowls, not so much. Teams routinely lose money on bowl appearances because of travel and paying for thousands of unsold tickets. And viewership of the lesser bowls is quite low. In many cases, bowls are basically a loss leader that helps with recruiting.
==============================
To you. All of them mean a lot to the players that will not go on to football careers. The players sitting out helped those guys get there then they quit on them? What’s the message? “Thanks for the step up, now get out of my way”. They can get hurt playing basketball over the summer so what is really the risk (see Aaron Boone – Yankees). I agree with the comment that said why not give up at the end of a losing season once you make it there? Same logic. Only now they sit out on that massive salary we pay them. Money but no performance. Skipping the bowl the same. We watch to see the upcoming talent. Make the statement with the monster game – 200 yards rushing and three TD, not by sitting out “to prepare”.
During last nights bowl game, one of the announcers claimed that only about 15% of college football programs make money, the rest lose. He stated this in reference to one of the teams that is leaving BCS and going to FCS where the expenses are lower. So, assuming he is correct, lets admit that only about 20 colleges might be able to afford to paying the players.
I kind of agree with him that there really isn’t a right or wrong answer for this.
If it feels right to the player and his team mates support them? I say fine go ahead.
But I wonder how long it will take before a guy decides to sit out a whole year to prepare for the draft? And I wonder if a program like Bama with first round picks all over the roster decide to sit out?
You are absolutely correct but the simpletons will never admit that. Most “conferences” make money on college football but most teams do not make money on college football. I root for a MAC team and they will never profit off of football. The MAC will but the school will not.
Big college programs let non-performing scholarship players know that their services will no longer be needed all the time. This is just big time players doing the same thing to the university.
————-
First, football players that are cut from the team are still allowed to go to classes. You know, the ACTUAL point of going to an university.
Second, it’s about commitment to your teammates. Who care about the university. It’s about the guys on the o-line that paved your way for you to rise in the draft board and earn those millions at the NFL.
there’s no “logic” to a player risking injury. playing because you feel an obligation is an emotional argument. not logical.
@akira1971 says – “First, football players that are cut from the team are still allowed to go to classes. You know, the ACTUAL point of going to an university “.
Their scholarships are not renewed. All Division I scholarships are on a year-to-year basis. The schools regularly fail to renew scholarships of players if the players are deemed to be expendable.
I wish Eric would get off his Ass and do his job as President of the Players Association. He has allowed the League to continue to Screw over Aldon Smith for the last month and a half. Yes Aldon brought it on himself but he has served his suspension and then some. Look at Floyd NE just signed. He had enough alcohol in his system to kill an elephant but he us allowed to just pick up his career two days later. Or Gregory foe Dallas. This fool is facing a year long suspension and since he appealed the ruling, he is allowed to play in the playoffs for the Cowboys. Aldon has did his time, now it’s time for the league to at least let the man know if he can play or not. The players association needs to put pressure on the league to give a freaking answer A.S.A.P.
there’s no “logic” to a player risking injury. playing because you feel an obligation is an emotional argument. not logical.
——
Ones character is not an emotion. It’s part of who you are at the core as a person. Some people you can rely on and some you can’t. That goes for everything sports or no sports. In your workplace I bet you have some co-workers that are more dependable than others. Or friends in your personal life that you can count on while others may break plans with you if something better comes up for them.
Character is not an emotion. But ones lack of character can create an emotional response. But that still doesn’t make them the same thing.
If you don’t accept a scholarship, skip the game if you wish.
If you have received one, play the game and shut your trap.
I’m so over these selfish college players who are putting themselves ahead of their team.
“Character” exists in the eye of the beholder. To some, character means clinging to outmoded beliefs of loyalty to a system that clearly no longer works. Beliefs and actions that were considered part of having “character” 150 years ago would be unfathomable in 2016.
Beware of those claiming that character means that an individual should subject himself/herself to subjugation by the more powerful.