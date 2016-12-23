Eric Winston on players skipping bowls: No right or wrong answer

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 8:35 AM EST

The decision by LSU running back Leonard Fournette to skip the team’s bowl game in order to prepare for the draft has been followed by a couple of other players making the same choice and it has been met by a wide variety of opinions from around the football world.

NFLPA president and Bengals tackle Eric Winston has chimed in as well. Winston called it the “first professional financial decision” that players have made and they have to ask themselves what the risk and reward is for playing in a bowl game. Winston says the answer will be different for different players — he says he applauds Fournette and Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, a projected top pick who will play in a bowl — because “there’s no right or wrong answer” for everyone.

“What’s been awful about this whole thing — it’s always ‘he’s right’ and ‘he’s wrong,'” Winston said, via Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com. “I just don’t look at it like that. There are a lot of former players that are really going after these guys. You can’t always control what happens out there, and they know that better than anybody. And that’s what’s really been mind-boggling to me, the venom that’s come from some of the former players. Like they know what’s best for them? … I just don’t think it’s their place. ‘Oh man, back in my day.’ C’mon. Your situation was different from these guys.”

Winston said he wants players to feel empowered to make the best decision for themselves while knowing what options are on the table. Given the attention paid to the issue over the last few weeks, that should be less of an issue moving forward.