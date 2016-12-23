Ezekiel Elliott on NFL’s celebration penalties: “It’s kind of sad”

The NFL decided to not fine Ezekiel Elliott for having about the most fun anybody’s had on the field this season — which might be admirable, if it wasn’t such an arbitrary application of their own rules.
But the Cowboys running back said that in the future, he hopes to not need their case-by-case clemency, wishing the league would relax its policies on excessive celebration.
“I think actually it’s kind of sad because something I looked forward to just getting to the NFL growing up was just being able to have more fun, the rules loosen up, being able to celebrate,” Elliott said, via Charean Williams of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I think it’s definitely sad the NFL is just being so strict on celebrations that they’re not letting us, who are the best at what we do, [celebrate]. I think we should have a little bit of leeway. We should be able to have a little more fun. I think it’s entertainment to the fans. I think they’re taking a little bit of the fun out of this pro game.”
Elliott was penalized on the field for last week’s leap into the giant red Salvation Army kettle, a move which goosed donations to the charity at a time when they need them the most. Elliott promised to match any fine he got with a donation, and gave $21,000 even though he wasn’t fined.
Other players including Odell Beckham Jr. thought that represented a double standard and Elliott knows he probably won’t be as fortunate next time.
“I think I had one get out jail free card. I used it already,” he said. “I knew it was going to bring some attention, just us being the Cowboys and that being something nobody’s ever done. Just jumping in there donating myself was just kind of funny.”
The league apparently agreed, this time, as they continue to confuse players and coaches by making up policy as they go on the act of celebrating the successful execution of their product.
“I think actually it’s kind of sad.”
The refs can’t seem to be consistent in calling penalties equally. One gets roughing the passer for hardly touching the QB, while a clear hit to the head on a different QB isn’t called.
The refs and the NFL needs to figure out how to call true penalties consistenty rather worrying about a celebration penalty.
(BTW, the NFL could easily end the celebrations on the field by starting the extra point/ 2 pt conversion clock @ 1 minute or less, immediately after a touchdown, thereby forcing the scoring team to hurry up.)
Best move the NFL ever made… flawed yes but a great move. Can you imagine if all these young men were allowed to do whatever they liked after a TD?
Try to imagine it, from the single person’s obscene dance to a “choreographed/planned” mob scene of stupidity. Add in the props used in the past and it would be absurd.
That being said, EE’s cauldron leap was pretty funny…BTW, the Lambeau Leap used to be funny but now it’s played.
I for one am thankful the League is taking this issue seriously. Everyone knows excessive celebrations are the gateway to a life of crime and hard drugs.
Zeke has to maintain his focus ( which i’m sure he will), and not get sucked into this convo with O’della. Let the front office deal with league matters and keep yourself out of negative headlines.
I think it’s sad that 22 veterans commit suicide every single day in America and an anonymous poster is mad because a 21 year old rookie likes to have fun.
“I think it’s definitely sad the NFL is just being so strict on celebrations that they’re not letting us, who are the best at what we do, [celebrate].
Yes, of course. Let’s imagine that “the best at what they do” in every profession doing a little dance every time a surgeon completes an operation or a national sales guy closing a deal. Heck, how about soldiers lining up for Riverdance if they take that hill.
Get the heck over yourself young son. In 10 years you’ll likely be forgotten.
Being an older guy, I’m not a fan of players’ little celebration “moves” (that look like they’ve been practice in front of a mirror) every time they make a good play. That being said, player celebrations are part of the game now, and the NFL’s inconsistent officiating and fining of them (as well as catch/no catch calls, hits on qbs who slide late, etc.) make the game less fun to watch.
Although I do chuckle every time I think about Half-wit Triplette explaining the unsportsmanlike penalty on Josh Norman: “Shooting a (pretend) bow and arrow”.
The NFL should just adopt the NCAA celebration rules and be done with it. All these guys manage learn and follow the rules in college and it takes nothing away from the game on the field. It’s ridiculous that these guys wait to become professionals so they can act like children.
Although I thought Elliott donating himself into the pot was fun, and it’s fine in small doses, most celebrations make players look childish, are done too much, and far more cross the line into taunting than get flagged, and many of those that don’t are still definitely a little unsporting.
Nothing in the rules say that a player *will* be fined for violating Rule 12. No, Zeke jumping into the Salvation Army kettle is not the same as Odell Beckham pretending to take pictures while Victor Cruz does his little dance after a TD.
“I for one am thankful the League is taking this issue seriously. Everyone knows excessive celebrations are the gateway to a life of crime and hard drugs.”
Gronk crushes a few brewskis over his head at a yacht party: “Oh that Gronkowski, he’s hilarious.”
Elliott mimes a spoon after every first down: “So disrespectful and annoying”
That overused “feed the rock” gesture he makes is sad.
Score your touchdown, flip the ball to the ref, go sit down. Dancing and acting like a moron is not necessary. #BarrySanders
Oh I see. Until the issue of veterans comitting suicide is addressed no other issue big or small deserves to be addressed. I hope you apply that absurd logic to your own life.
There would not be any fines had players not gone way too far with their celebrations. I think it has gone too far the other way but players brought this upon themselves.
Yeah… I don’t know HOW the NFL and fans lasted all those decades without Showboat, Hot Dog, Egomaniacal dancing… when you actually do your job.
I get having a little celebration with the team, NHL does similar… but nobody takes center stage and turns a goal… into a Riverdance ice-capades.
I thought it was creative and shed light on a good cause. Also cool that he donated 21,000 himself even though he wasn’t fined. I always liked td celebrations, as long as it’s not direct taunting like TO running midfield to stand on the Star. Oh and twerking. Grown men should not twerk.
Wow, I had no idea how much people hated players celebrating. Why do fans cheer? Why aren’t they just sitting in their seats sipping mimosas and calmly enjoying the game like a tennis match? “Oh, jolly good touchdown that, eh Miles? Pass the pate, would you?”
Seems all these folks want the players to grow up, but no one much seems to care about the multitude of fights, crazy Bills fans jumping on to tables (why? just why?), and drunk folks puking all over the place. I mean, that is pretty grown up stuff there, I guess, but still…
Players can trash talk a team all week, but as soon as one of them does a little dance, it’s a 10k+ fine and ridicule from the entire nation? That’s just weird.
Excessive celebration should not only be allowed, it should be encouraged. Here you have a bunch of guys beating the crap out of each other but the NFL feels it’s important that none of them get their feelings hurt. SMH
I’m good with short, spontaneous celebrations after touchdowns that take only a few seconds and that’s how this looked to me.
I don’t care for the obscene dancing or receivers celebrating after every first down; or defensive players celebrating a sack like they just won the Super Bowl, late in a game, when their team is down by three or four scores.
Elliot, this is actually your second get out of jail free card. You used your first one after being accused of assaulting your girlfriend.
I am also an older guy and I have no problem whatsoever with players celebrating. As long as they are not taunting the opponent or using props I say fine have fun. I however don’t want to watch a 1 minute celebration of something that was a rehearsed.
I hear you Ezekiel , just having fun. Remember when T.O. spiked the Dallas star ? He was just having himself some fun.
The refs know when celebrating goes into taunting and all these fines the next day about shoes and other issue makes the NFL (as if they needed help on this issue) look so silly.
Then state that instead of hiding behind servicemen that commit suicide. Neither issue has anything remotely to do with each other and frankly you degrade a serious problem like suicide when you attempt to use it to try and shame someone over an issue as minor as this.
I’m against all celebrations on the field – those pathetic first down arm movements, the dances by Cam Cheating, the sack dances, and the rancid endzone celebrations.
Spike the ball after you score and be done with it.
Start enforcing the rules and penalize these teams.
What that Elliott did was outrageous and should have had him punted from the game.
Elliot is exactly the type of player that makes these rules important. Can you imagine the possibilities this attention seeker would attain?
I’m not sure why everyone thinks that Elliott should be fined. I liken his celebration to a Lambeau leap. Since those aren’t fined, Elliott shouldn’t be.
If the NFL would just let the players celebrate, the excessive stuff would police itself. Have you seen the videos of Chinese arena league players and their over-produced, over-choreographed, under-spontaneous celebrations? Ugh. That stuff gets old quick. If NFL players did that kind of garbage, they would get crushed on Twitter and that would be the end of it.
Celebrate so long that it delays the game? Flag ’em.
Taunt your opponent?
Flag ’em.
Have a little harmless fun that paying fans (both in the stadium and on TV) actually enjoy? Let ’em.
Showing my age but when I was a kid I loved the Icky Shuffle, Gastineau’s Wardance, etc. The NFL used to be fun. Who cares if they celebrate for a TD, hell we all could use some laughs and a little celebration.
Lighten up NFL, and NFL fans.
Cracks me up how so many people here are against taunting the opponent. Umm, that’s kinda part of competition. To get in their heads.
Not sportsmanlike? Change your definition of the word then. Trash talking is hilarious, and when it backfires, even more hilarious. Tragedy in a game is also good, like when a guy tears his ACL while celebrating his awesome TD.
There’s really nothing greater than a guy celebrating a touchdown and taunting the opponent. It elevates the passion of the game and opponents will (or should want to, at least) play harder.
Oh wait, we fans don’t want them to play too hard, right? I sure hope I’ll be able to get an umbrella in my beer at the next game.
