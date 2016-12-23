Ezekiel Elliott on NFL’s celebration penalties: “It’s kind of sad”

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 23, 2016, 8:40 AM EST

The NFL decided to not fine Ezekiel Elliott for having about the most fun anybody’s had on the field this season — which might be admirable, if it wasn’t such an arbitrary application of their own rules.

But the Cowboys running back said that in the future, he hopes to not need their case-by-case clemency, wishing the league would relax its policies on excessive celebration.

“I think actually it’s kind of sad because something I looked forward to just getting to the NFL growing up was just being able to have more fun, the rules loosen up, being able to celebrate,” Elliott said, via Charean Williams of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I think it’s definitely sad the NFL is just being so strict on celebrations that they’re not letting us, who are the best at what we do, [celebrate]. I think we should have a little bit of leeway. We should be able to have a little more fun. I think it’s entertainment to the fans. I think they’re taking a little bit of the fun out of this pro game.”

Elliott was penalized on the field for last week’s leap into the giant red Salvation Army kettle, a move which goosed donations to the charity at a time when they need them the most. Elliott promised to match any fine he got with a donation, and gave $21,000 even though he wasn’t fined.

Other players including Odell Beckham Jr. thought that represented a double standard and Elliott knows he probably won’t be as fortunate next time.

“I think I had one get out jail free card. I used it already,” he said. “I knew it was going to bring some attention, just us being the Cowboys and that being something nobody’s ever done. Just jumping in there donating myself was just kind of funny.”

The league apparently agreed, this time, as they continue to confuse players and coaches by making up policy as they go on the act of celebrating the successful execution of their product.