FAA approves cranes for Kroenkeworld

The light is green for the construction of a stadium that will cost, and generate, plenty of it.
Via Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, the FAA has approved the use of the first two large cranes that will be used to build the the new Rams stadium in Inglewood.
The agency has determined that the cranes will not present a hazard to aviation at the nearby LAX airport.
Despite the permission to use the cranes, the overall design of the venue is still under review, given concerns regarding possible interference with radar at LAX. Confidence remains that the issue will be rectified, eventually.
Per Fenno, eight other applications are pending for cranes that would be used to build the venue with an estimated cost of $2.6 billion.
The Rams will begin playing there in 2019, joined possibly (probably) by the Chargers.
Any information about how much the kickback was?
The Chargers will be an afterthought in L.A. They will regret leaving San Diego.
Bribes paid problem solved.
someone just got paid!, merry Christmas!
Looks like Obama got his envelope.
2.6 BILLION………TO HAVE ATTENDANCE AT 30K 3 YEARS AFTER IT OPENS.
“The light is green for the construction of a stadium, unless it isn’t.”
Fixed it for you.
Meh, a little thing like public safety isn’t going to stop The Kronk. His team’s offense on the other hand, a girl scout troop could stop that.
Airplanes literally fly right over the field during 49ers games at Levi’s Stadium. They used 4 of the largest cranes in the world to build Levi’s. Somebody wanted to get paid at the FAA.
Without the Raiders this is will be a failure.