FAA approves cranes for Kroenkeworld

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2016, 2:57 PM EST

The light is green for the construction of a stadium that will cost, and generate, plenty of it.

Via Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, the FAA has approved the use of the first two large cranes that will be used to build the the new Rams stadium in Inglewood.

The agency has determined that the cranes will not present a hazard to aviation at the nearby LAX airport.

Despite the permission to use the cranes, the overall design of the venue is still under review, given concerns regarding possible interference with radar at LAX. Confidence remains that the issue will be rectified, eventually.

Per Fenno, eight other applications are pending for cranes that would be used to build the venue with an estimated cost of $2.6 billion.

The Rams will begin playing there in 2019, joined possibly (probably) by the Chargers.