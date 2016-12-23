 Skip to content

FAA approves cranes for Kroenkeworld

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2016, 2:57 PM EST
The light is green for the construction of a stadium that will cost, and generate, plenty of it.

Via Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, the FAA has approved the use of the first two large cranes that will be used to build the the new Rams stadium in Inglewood.

The agency has determined that the cranes will not present a hazard to aviation at the nearby LAX airport.

Despite the permission to use the cranes, the overall design of the venue is still under review, given concerns regarding possible interference with radar at LAX. Confidence remains that the issue will be rectified, eventually.

Per Fenno, eight other applications are pending for cranes that would be used to build the venue with an estimated cost of $2.6 billion.

The Rams will begin playing there in 2019, joined possibly (probably) by the Chargers.

10 Responses to “FAA approves cranes for Kroenkeworld”
  1. araidersfan says: Dec 23, 2016 3:11 PM

    Any information about how much the kickback was?

  2. cowboy2016 says: Dec 23, 2016 3:18 PM

    The Chargers will be an afterthought in L.A. They will regret leaving San Diego.

  3. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 23, 2016 3:19 PM

    Bribes paid problem solved.

  4. maiphatdong says: Dec 23, 2016 3:36 PM

    someone just got paid!, merry Christmas!

  5. exinsidetrader says: Dec 23, 2016 3:45 PM

    Looks like Obama got his envelope.

  6. leatherface2012 says: Dec 23, 2016 3:57 PM

    2.6 BILLION………TO HAVE ATTENDANCE AT 30K 3 YEARS AFTER IT OPENS.

  7. zeke2517 says: Dec 23, 2016 3:59 PM

    “The light is green for the construction of a stadium, unless it isn’t.”

    Fixed it for you.

  8. maust1013 says: Dec 23, 2016 4:03 PM

    Meh, a little thing like public safety isn’t going to stop The Kronk. His team’s offense on the other hand, a girl scout troop could stop that.

  9. reptar310 says: Dec 23, 2016 4:13 PM

    Airplanes literally fly right over the field during 49ers games at Levi’s Stadium. They used 4 of the largest cranes in the world to build Levi’s. Somebody wanted to get paid at the FAA.

  10. Robert says: Dec 23, 2016 6:04 PM

    Without the Raiders this is will be a failure.

