Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 7:58 AM EST

Bills RB Reggie Bush feels like he has a lot left to give in football.

S Walt Aikens doesn’t think the Dolphins will have a big celebration if they clinch a playoff spot.

QB Tom Brady wants the Patriots to finish stronger than they did last regular season.

Jets S Calvin Pryor hasn’t had the kind of impact the Jets were hoping to see this season.

Checking in on Ravens T Ronnie Stanley as his rookie season winds down.

It doesn’t look like Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict will play this Saturday.

Saturday is the Browns’ last chance to win at home this season.

The Steelers may call DL Johnny Maxey up from the practice squad.

WR A.J. Green’s return to the lineup gives the Texans defense something else to account for on Saturday.

Colts RB Robert Turbin hopes for a chance to be a starter at some point in his career.

Avoiding a winless season at home requires a Jaguars win on Saturday.

The Titans can’t afford a trap game this weekend.

Stopping Tyreek Hill is a Broncos concern for Sunday night.

There are a couple of concerning injuries for the Chiefs defense.

S Reggie Nelson has stepped into a veteran leader role with the Raiders.

DE Joey Bosa is one of several Chargers headed back to Ohio this weekend.

DE Tyrone Crawford isn’t sure he’ll be in the Cowboys lineup on Monday night.

Giants QB Eli Manning picked a bad night to have a bad night.

WR Nelson Agholor had some big plays for the Eagles on Thursday night.

Which Redskins need to come up with big games this weekend?

Bears rookie CB Cre’von LeBlanc has experienced highs and lows this season.

The Lions have a lot more on the line than the Cowboys on Monday night.

Better play in the secondary remains a need for the Packers.

The Vikings defense can play spoiler this weekend.

Vic Beasley has the Falcons’ single-season sack record in his sights.

Panthers S Kurt Coleman has given up cursing.

S Jairus Byrd has been playing some of his best football with the Saints.

The Buccaneers running game is running out of time to get going.

Cardinals RB David Johnson says getting 200 more receiving yards for 1,000 on the season is a “tall order.”

The Rams will be sharing the Los Angeles television market with the Raiders this weekend.

Versatility has made Zane Beadles a valuable part of the 49ers offensive line.

Another week, another change to the Seahawks offensive line.