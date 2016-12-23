Greg Olsen on the verge of tight end receiving yards milestone

The Panthers have had a season to forget, but tight end Greg Olsen is on the verge of making history.
Olsen is eight receiving yards away from hitting the 1,000-yard mark for the third straight season, which would make him the first tight end in NFL history to do so.
And that came as a surprise to quarterback Cam Newton.
“That’s pretty impressive,” Newton said, via Bill Voth of Black and Blue Review. “Three back-to-back with 1,000 yards? Not Kellen Winslow? Not Gronk? Tony Gonzalez? Tony’s never got 1,000?
“Well, he’s special, man. I think one thing about Greg people don’t realize is his knack for understanding football — his IQ is up there. It makes my job a lot easier, especially throwing to him.”
Panthers coach Ron Rivera also referred to Olsen’s knowledge of the game, giving part of the credit to his father Chris, a New Jersey high school coaching icon.
“Greg is a know-it-all, and by that, I mean in a really good sense,” Rivera said. “So when you grow up and you understand the structure of football, it carries over to you on the football field. Whether you’re helping your offensive teammates or your defensive teammates or special teams, he’s a tremendous fallback for a lot of people.
“When things are happening — it’s going really fast — Greg has this calming effect that he can kind of settle everybody down. He helps Cam that way. He helps everybody. He helps me every now and then, too. He has that kind of ability. Guys like that are once-in-a-career type guys.”
Olsen missed practice yesterday with a minor elbow injury, but he’s expected back on the field Saturday when the Panthers face the Falcons.
C-A-N-E-S! CANES!
Great to see another UM alum making history.
Good thing Greg’s IQ is up there. Too bad Cam’s isn’t
That’s what happens when you’re the only guy who can actually catch a ball, run routes properly and most important of all be healthy and available for your team.
Greg Olsen is not only talented and smart, he is a great role model for community involvement and sportsmanship. The NFL should be promoting talented guys like Olsen who do good things both on and off the field. Guy is a future Hall of Famer for sure.
Olsen indeed is the man!!! Thanks Chicago for that trade many years ago!
He won’t retire a champion unless he goes to a team like the Cowboys, their one year window slammed shut, but a great player.
I still can’t believe the Bears gave up on him.
abninf says:
Dec 23, 2016 12:06 PM
He won’t retire a champion unless he goes to a team like the Cowboys, their one year window slammed shut, but a great player.
—————————–
That’s a pretty bad thing to say, especially for a fan of a team that hasn’t done much before this year. 8-8 has been the Cowboys legacy for quite a while now. You are sounding like a Vikings fan in week 5. Be careful, Cowboys haven’t anything yet.
I live in the New Jersey town of where Chris coached, you described his Dad as a “coaching icon”…
John Wooden was a coaching icon…..as far as how to play the game and more importantly the game of life.
Chris failed miserably on the second part…..
I still don’t understand what the hell Chicago was thinking when they traded him for a 3rd round pick.