Harrison fined for hit on Stafford

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 23, 2016, 7:10 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 12: Damon Harrison #98 of the New York Giants during the first half against the Miami Dolphins in an NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 12, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Dolphins defeated the Giants 27-10. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Getty Images

Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison was fined for a hit on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford last week, PFT has confirmed.

Harrison was fined $18,231, which is the standard fine for roughing the passer. Harrison was not flagged during the game for the hit but was fined after league officials reviewed it and deemed it a blow to the head.

The Giants won the game, 17-6.

It was an expensive weekend across the league for defensive linemen fined for on-field actions. Browns nose tackle Danny Shelton was fined $34,464 for being a repeat offender of the league’s roughing the passer rules, while Aaron Donald of the Rams got two substantial fines, one for unnecessary roughness and one for unsportsmanlike conduct.

3 Responses to “Harrison fined for hit on Stafford”
  1. nflfollower says: Dec 23, 2016 7:58 PM

    That play was on 3rd down in the red zone. Shame it was missed.

  2. golions1 says: Dec 23, 2016 8:05 PM

    The lions would rather have had the 15 yards and a first down that thwey should have gotten.

  3. mikewhorio says: Dec 23, 2016 8:45 PM

    And yet another botch the officials won’t be held accountable for…

