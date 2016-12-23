Harrison fined for hit on Stafford

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 23, 2016, 7:10 PM EST

Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison was fined for a hit on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford last week, PFT has confirmed.

Harrison was fined $18,231, which is the standard fine for roughing the passer. Harrison was not flagged during the game for the hit but was fined after league officials reviewed it and deemed it a blow to the head.

The Giants won the game, 17-6.

It was an expensive weekend across the league for defensive linemen fined for on-field actions. Browns nose tackle Danny Shelton was fined $34,464 for being a repeat offender of the league’s roughing the passer rules, while Aaron Donald of the Rams got two substantial fines, one for unnecessary roughness and one for unsportsmanlike conduct.