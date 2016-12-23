Jaguars job is drawing a lot more interest than the last time around

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2016, 4:13 PM EST

The last time the Jaguars were looking for a head coach, multiple candidates declined to be interviewed. This time around, that’s not expected to happen.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, initial interest in the job is “overwhelming.”

The Jaguars aren’t expected to do anything unexpected or unconventional in the search. The names expected to emerge for interviews once the season ends include former Jaguars and Giants coach Tom Coughlin, former Falcons coach and current Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith, former Chiefs coach and current Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley, former Broncos coach and current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, former Rams coach and current Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Lineham, and Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

Former Bills coach and current Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone also could earn consideration, based on what he does over the next two weeks.

Ultimately, whoever gets the job will need to have a plan for getting the most out of quarterback Blake Bortles — or for replacing him. With former coach Gus Bradley being a defensive coordinator before getting the Jacksonville job, it’s possible the Jaguars simply haven’t had the infrastructure to get the most out of Bortles.

Beyond the quarterback position, the team has a solid young defense, a load of cap space, an owner who has shown patience, and a location in a state that has no income tax.