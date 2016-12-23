Jason Garrett: Focus hasn’t changed, Cowboys will play to win

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 23, 2016, 12:11 PM EST

The Cowboys clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs when the Giants lost last night, but that doesn’t change their approach to the regular season.

Dallas coach Jason Garrett said today that he told his players having the No. 1 seed locked up will have no bearing on the upcoming Monday night game against the Lions.

“Our focus is on what we need to do today to prepare to play our best football on Monday night,” Garrett said.

When asked whether he thought he could rest his starters at some point in the next two weeks, Garrett again said he’s not focused on that.

“We don’t really think about that. We’re focused on practicing and playing as well as we can for this Monday night game against Detroit,” Garrett said.

Asked specifically about whether Tony Romo could get some playing time, Garrett simply reiterated that his team is playing to win.

“We anticipate everyone being in the same roles they’ve been in,” Garrett said.

That means Dak Prescott will remain on the field and Romo will remain on the sideline.