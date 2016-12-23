Jason Garrett: Focus hasn’t changed, Cowboys will play to win

The Cowboys clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs when the Giants lost last night, but that doesn’t change their approach to the regular season.
Dallas coach Jason Garrett said today that he told his players having the No. 1 seed locked up will have no bearing on the upcoming Monday night game against the Lions.
“Our focus is on what we need to do today to prepare to play our best football on Monday night,” Garrett said.
When asked whether he thought he could rest his starters at some point in the next two weeks, Garrett again said he’s not focused on that.
“We don’t really think about that. We’re focused on practicing and playing as well as we can for this Monday night game against Detroit,” Garrett said.
Asked specifically about whether Tony Romo could get some playing time, Garrett simply reiterated that his team is playing to win.
“We anticipate everyone being in the same roles they’ve been in,” Garrett said.
That means Dak Prescott will remain on the field and Romo will remain on the sideline.
As a close friend of the organization I question who could beat these Boy’s in the NFC this season? I thought the Hawks would give them a good go before Earl Thomas broke his leg.
you play to win the game…
“As a close friend of the organization I question who could beat these Boy’s in the NFC this season? I thought the Hawks would give them a good go before Earl Thomas broke his leg.”
————————————
Who COULD? Just about any of the remaining teams COULD. There’s really no reason the Giants should have beaten us twice, but they did. That’s not being a pessimist, that’s being a realist.
Any given Sunday.
As it should be. The Cowboys have a very young team and more reps will only help make the team better.
Other teams in the past that have clinched pulled up and then they have trouble getting started again.
The only team that can beat the cowboys is the cowboys. They have shown that twice against the giants. Play like crap getting penalties and making dumb plays will lose the game
You’ll shoot yer eye out, Dak!
Better rest them this week
We’ll see.
They should beat Detroit — if they are actually TRYING.
Uh oh. I’ve noticed that lately Jason Garrett has been quoted more by the press. I wonder if Jerruh Jones is aware of that. Jones has to get 99% of the coverage by the media or Garrett could be in trouble.
The focus will still be winning, the question is who will have the focus. Would not be surprised to see starters rested more often and maybe a smaller workload for EE. But winning is still important, no one wants to back in to the playoff run. Momentum and confidence is important.
You play to win the game. Unless you are Indy, then you suck for Luck.
itd be nice if they gave zeke a rest…im facing him this week in the super bowl
Jason Garrett should (and probably will) win Coach of the Year. Putting together this O-Line was HIS idea. Willie Clay is largely responsible for putting it together, and the uninformed just want to keep talking about Jerry.
Rest the injured, play the healthy. Keep your foot on the gas
Coach of The Year talking right there.
I’m amused at the comments by fans that feel nobody in the NFC can beat the Cowboys. The Giants have (twice), the Cowboys can’t beat Atlanta in a shootout, the Seahawks defense is playing ok without Thomas, Green Bay and Detroit have QB’s that can get hot and throw for 400 against anybody. The Cowboys could win the conference but I’ll take the field.
Good answer, regardless of the actual plan.
Rookies should be playing anyway. The more game time Dak gets the better he will be come playoff time.
starfan79 says:
Dec 23, 2016 12:27 PM
The only team that can beat the cowboys is the cowboys. They have shown that twice against the giants. Play like crap getting penalties and making dumb plays will lose the game
————
Uh…. no. They can just be straight up beat by quite a few teams.
Tampa Bay is rooting for you Dallas.
I guess Jason got the message Jerry sent from PFT.
It would actually be in Dallas’ best interest to not have the Giants in the playoffs…since that would require a few things, including a loss to Detroit Mondee night, Dallas might wanna rethink their strategy.
it’s nice that jerry let’s garrett pretend like he makes the decisions
Love how Dallas fans easily dismiss their two losses to us as luck and think we’re still not lurking based on one game last night. Keep thinking that. Just like your owner did in 07 when he put nfccg tix on the players chairs before they played the gmen.
Justintuck- aren’t you the one that always asks if dallas can hear the footsteps? Haha. Guess they are quieter right now… odds are in favor of dallas that say you don’t beat the same team 3 times in one year.
blitzinc43 says:
Dec 23, 2016 12:14 PM
As a close friend of the organization I question who could beat these Boy’s in the NFC this season? I thought the Hawks would give them a good go before Earl Thomas broke his leg.
_______
as a close friend??? what does that have to do with anything pertaining to who can beat the Boys? Hawks Packers, Falcons , Giants, etc. can beat the boys … or not.
This is smart. 12-2 or no, the rookies need all the practice they can get. They still have less than a season’s worth of unexpected scenarios and defensive reads – every experience in every game is important to them now.
Especially if they reach the Super Bowl, where they would almost certainly be facing a team with more experience (Pats) or first-hand Dallas film to work from (Steelers).
Would love to see them be bold and crazy enough to get to the SB and then let Romo play a series – say, first series after halftime. Just to give him some active hand in this season.
Garrett will play whom ever Jerrah tells him to play.