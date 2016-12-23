Jason McCourty out for Titans on Saturday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 1:27 PM EST

The Titans can set up a Week 17 game for the AFC South title with a victory over the Jaguars on Saturday, but they’ll have to do it without cornerback Jason McCourty in the lineup.

McCourty suffered shoulder and chest injuries in last Sunday’s victory over the Chiefs and has been ruled out of the game against Jacksonville as a result. It will be the first missed game of the year for McCourty, who has 69 tackles and two interceptions over the first 14 games of the year.

Valentino Blake, LeShaun Sims and Brice McCain figure to fill the top cornerback roles with McCourty out of the picture and limiting Allen Robinson and Marqise Lee will be a good way to keep the Jaguars’ upset hopes at bay in Doug Marrone’s first game as their interim coach.

Linebacker Sean Spence is questionable with an ankle injury, but linebacker Derrick Morgan is good to go for the Titans after failing to get an injury designation of any kind.