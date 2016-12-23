Jerry Jones hints at starters not resting in Week 17

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has made it clear that the clinching of the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs via the Thursday night loss by the Giants changes nothing in advance of Monday night’s game against the Lions. Six days later, the Cowboys play the Eagles in Philadelphia — and it’s not known whether they will play or rest their starters in that game.
The position of owner Jerry Jones will be influenced by something that happened nine years ago.
In 2007, the Cowboys earned the No. 1 seed. They rested starters in Week 17. After a bye week, the Cowboys hosted the Giants in the divisional round. And the Giants beat them in a game that was capped by a tearful “that’s my quarterback” press conference from Terrell Owens arising from the belief that Tony Romo’s bye-week trip to Mexico with Jessica Simpson contributed to the loss.
“It’s an age-old question and certainly deserves to be a question,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “How much do you want to be playing well? How much edge do you want to have? I know that in our season here with Wade Phillips. We had a great season and then we turned around and got into the playoffs and rested pretty good the last ballgame. And we ended up losing the first playoff game that we had with home-field bye all the way through. That’s going to bear heavily our experience there with Wade in ’07 will weigh heavily on any thoughts I have about who plays.”
Whether Jerry’s thoughts alone determine the strategy remains to be seen. In recent years, others in the organization (specifically, Garrett and Stephen Jones) have found a way to steer Jerry away from things he may have wanted to do.
Still, if the Cowboys rest starters next Sunday and lose again in the divisional round, Jerry at least will be saying to those who talked him into it, “I told you so.”
u have to get room in there at some point to knock the rust off in the off chance we need him…I say dak plays the 1st qtr and let romo finish the game out for wk 17
Resting your starters in Week 17 and having your quarterback partying down in Mexico during the bye week are two COMPLETELY different things.
I remember Brady pulling a too cool for school move like that in seeing a Broadway show during a bye week before losing to the Jets.
It’s the playoffs …. it really should have your undivided attention.
WHAT? DOES THIS GUY THINK HE OWNS THE TEAM?
Who nominated this clown for Hall-of-Fame? Himself?
There is something to be said about avoiding rust, and playing at least one half next week might make sense.
And this could be a cunning plan to get Dak injured and get Romo back as the starter.
What the heck did he even say?
Romo should play the 4th quarter in the last two games, they need to see, him knock the rust off, or if something does happen given his injury problems, if they need to sign someone else or have the 3rd stringer ready.
Dak won’t do anything stupid anyways, Please let us see number 9 be in a Dallas Uniform on the field.