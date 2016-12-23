Jets list Forte as doubtful

The Jets are listing running back Matt Forte as doubtful for their game Saturday at New England.
As he did last week, Bilal Powell will likely serve as the lead back for the Jets.
Linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle) and defensive tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring) are out. The Jets list Forte as having knee and shoulder injuries.
Forte played last week but ran the ball just four times and had one reception. He’s yet to miss a game this season and has scored eight touchdowns, seven rushing.
Pats looking to throttle them with Forte or not.
Actually Powell is a fine player at least looking at his stats. He’s averaging 5.7 yards a carry on 94 runs and has over 50 catches
Nothing wrong with that.