Jets list Forte as doubtful

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 23, 2016, 2:36 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 02: Jeremy Lane #20 of the Seattle Seahawks attempts to tackle Matt Forte #22 of the New York Jets in the first half at MetLife Stadium on October 2, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Jets are listing running back Matt Forte as doubtful for their game Saturday at New England.

As he did last week, Bilal Powell will likely serve as the lead back for the Jets.

Linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle) and defensive tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring) are out. The Jets list Forte as having knee and shoulder injuries.

Forte played last week but ran the ball just four times and had one reception. He’s yet to miss a game this season and has scored eight touchdowns, seven rushing.

2 Responses to “Jets list Forte as doubtful”
  1. tylawspick6 says: Dec 23, 2016 3:10 PM

    Pats looking to throttle them with Forte or not.

  2. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 23, 2016 3:37 PM

    “Pats looking to throttle them with Forte or not.”

    Actually Powell is a fine player at least looking at his stats. He’s averaging 5.7 yards a carry on 94 runs and has over 50 catches

    Nothing wrong with that.

