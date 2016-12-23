Jimmy Smith out, Steve Smith questionable for Ravens

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 3:36 PM EST

The two most prominent players on the Ravens’ injury report for Sunday’s AFC North slugfest with the Steelers share the same last name.

Their outlooks for Sunday are quite different, however. Cornerback Jimmy Smith will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury while wide receiver Steve Smith is listed as questionable to play due to a thigh injury that cropped up during the week.

The good news for Steve Smith is that he went from being limited in practice on Thursday to being a full participant on Friday. That bodes well for his presence on Sunday, which may lead to sparks with his long-running sparring partner Steelers safety Mike Mitchell.

The Ravens will need to find other sparring partners for wide receiver Antonio Brown among their cornerbacks. Shareece Wright, Tavon Young and Jerraud Powers could all get chances at keeping Brown from celebrating touchdowns and a division title along with whatever Santa leaves under his tree earlier in the day.