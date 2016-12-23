Jimmy Smith out, Steve Smith questionable for Ravens

The two most prominent players on the Ravens’ injury report for Sunday’s AFC North slugfest with the Steelers share the same last name.
Their outlooks for Sunday are quite different, however. Cornerback Jimmy Smith will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury while wide receiver Steve Smith is listed as questionable to play due to a thigh injury that cropped up during the week.
The good news for Steve Smith is that he went from being limited in practice on Thursday to being a full participant on Friday. That bodes well for his presence on Sunday, which may lead to sparks with his long-running sparring partner Steelers safety Mike Mitchell.
The Ravens will need to find other sparring partners for wide receiver Antonio Brown among their cornerbacks. Shareece Wright, Tavon Young and Jerraud Powers could all get chances at keeping Brown from celebrating touchdowns and a division title along with whatever Santa leaves under his tree earlier in the day.
Is Stevie Smith in Pouting Protocol? Or is he double-booked with Mandatory anger management classes?
Say what you want about Jimmy Smith, but the D is so much better when he’s on the field. It’s a noticible void when he isn’t out there. The Ravens need all the help they can get, if they want to stroll into Pittsburg on Christmas and steal their gift of the AFC North.
Smith is a liability, in that he’s never on the field so when you count on him you are also counting on a rookie backup.
(Insert obligatory soft team, softer division, softest fans comment here to let Ravens trolls know a Pats fan stopped by to return the favor)
To any real Ravens fans: That sucks, Jimmy Smith can ball and between the lines Steve Smith is the man.
Mike Mitchell is nobody to Steve Smith. Shouldn’t be together in the same sentence. One is a total bad-azz Hall of Famer, the other is a guy that literally nobody cares about, let alone game-plan for.
Maybe the Ratbirds should have Ray-bloody-white-suit-Lewis play on Sunday
partmachine, a couple of things: you literally don’t understand the meaning of the word literally, and I can’t think of any safeties that need to be gameplanned for.