Joe Thomas: Joey Bosa is most polished rookie pass rusher I’ve seen

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 11:34 AM EST

Defensive end Joey Bosa played his college ball close to Cleveland, but his presence at the top of the draft didn’t stop the Browns from trading the second overall pick to the Eagles before this year’s draft.

Bosa went to the Chargers, who face the Browns on Saturday, with the third pick and, since coming to delayed agreement on a contract, has shown the skills to justify that lofty draft position. Bosa has 7.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, a forced fumble and an admirer in Browns left tackle Joe Thomas.

“As far as rookies go, he’s the most polished pass rusher that I’ve ever seen,” Thomas said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “He’s got a natural instinct about counter pass rush moves and using his hands to beat an offensive lineman that you don’t really see out of rookies. He looks like an eight-year vet out there the way he tries to get after the quarterback. Another thing that always stands out when you watch him is just the effort.”

Thomas won’t be the only Browns lineman tasked with blocking Bosa, who lines up in various spots and will be a handful for a Browns offense that has allowed the most sacks in the league by a wide margin. Should he wreak more havoc on Saturday, there’s a good chance that the Browns will be 0-15 heading into the final Sunday of the season.