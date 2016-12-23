Joe Thomas: Joey Bosa is most polished rookie pass rusher I’ve seen

Defensive end Joey Bosa played his college ball close to Cleveland, but his presence at the top of the draft didn’t stop the Browns from trading the second overall pick to the Eagles before this year’s draft.
Bosa went to the Chargers, who face the Browns on Saturday, with the third pick and, since coming to delayed agreement on a contract, has shown the skills to justify that lofty draft position. Bosa has 7.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, a forced fumble and an admirer in Browns left tackle Joe Thomas.
“As far as rookies go, he’s the most polished pass rusher that I’ve ever seen,” Thomas said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “He’s got a natural instinct about counter pass rush moves and using his hands to beat an offensive lineman that you don’t really see out of rookies. He looks like an eight-year vet out there the way he tries to get after the quarterback. Another thing that always stands out when you watch him is just the effort.”
Thomas won’t be the only Browns lineman tasked with blocking Bosa, who lines up in various spots and will be a handful for a Browns offense that has allowed the most sacks in the league by a wide margin. Should he wreak more havoc on Saturday, there’s a good chance that the Browns will be 0-15 heading into the final Sunday of the season.
I admit that I was wrong on this guy. I was sure he’d be a bust because of his poor measurables not translating to the NFL’s faster speed, but he’s been great, even more impressive that he missed just about the whole off-season program with injury and training camp because of his justified holdout.
Funny, during the hold out I remember so many PFT commenters stating as fact that Bosa was a bust…
Spanos will probably demand he take a paycut next year to help pay the relocation fee.
Biggest bright spot in another disappointing football year in San Diego. Bosa is the real deal.
Joe Thomas is a qualified observer on this.
Still, saying your upcoming opponent is VERY, VERY good is something teams have been doing for years.
Sometimes you get loud mouths who disparage their opponents and provide bulletin board material. Joe Thomas, however, has too much class for that.
I won’t lie.. back when the chargers drafted him and he was sitting out I thought they made a huge mistake. His play is making that a thing of the past.
So where exactly are all those geniuses who said he would be a bust? They sure aren’t saying much now. He has been disruptive from his first game and I’m honestly surprised he’s been as good as this. You just never know coming from college but I think Thomas makes a very valid point when he refers to the effort. His motor never stops. You can never have too many guys like that.
As a Raiders fan, I always pay close attention to the drafts of the other AFCW teams. I was fully on-board with calling Bosa a bust with his long hold-out and didn’t think for a minute that his game would translate to the pro’s.
Once the season started and he actually got into the games, I have to say I was dead-wrong about this guy – strong, deceptively quick, great hand-work and tenacious. Absolutely deserving of his high draft status.
I’m looking forward to many years of cursing his name two Sunday’s a season – iron sharpens iron – in the best division in football.
I think the only people who thought he’d be a bust were Ohio State haters… Period.
Hard to believe this guy is not juicing. His motor is unbelievable.
yes, in a pass happy league, a person who is told to run only after the qb, due to a lot of opportunities in a pass happy league, has a lotta sacks as a rookie, let’s wait until next season, once they get the book on this guy, we can judge him.
Bosa has been quite a pick so far. If he continues playing this way he’s going to demand a massive contract after his rookie deal. One that Spanos is going to be too cheap to pay for a non-QB.
Thomas should have given Bosa a little more in the way of advice. “Get out while you can…trust me, I know!.
love that all the people who buried him during his holdout have been shut up.
