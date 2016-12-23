Jordan Reed questionable for Saturday afternoon

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 2:58 PM EST

Tight end Jordan Reed has been hampered by a shoulder injury since Thanksgiving and didn’t participate in practice at all this week, but his status for Saturday afternoon remains up in the air.

The Redskins listed Reed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, a day after coach Jay Gruden said that he thought there was still a possibility that Reed would be able to play in Chicago. If the more pessimistic signs prove more predictive, the Redskins will go with Vernon Davis as their top tight end.

Su’a Cravens‘ ongoing transition to safety will hit the pause button for a week due to an upper arm injury. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar has also been ruled out because of a concussion.

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan is listed as questionable with an elbow injury, but practiced all week. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy was also listed as questionable because of an illness. Nate Sudfeld is the third quarterback and would be behind Kirk Cousins should McCoy not be able to suit up against the Bears.