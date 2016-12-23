Josh Norman: I’ve been snubbed all year, Pro Bowl is no different

Washington cornerback Josh Norman says he’s grown accustomed to not getting the credit he deserves, to the point where he wasn’t expecting to be chosen to the Pro Bowl.
Asked if it bothered him that he’s not on the NFC Pro Bowl team, Norman said it’s no big deal to him.
“I’ve been snubbed all year,” Norman said. “Why’s the Pro Bowl any different?”
Norman said what matters to him is that he’s fighting alongside his teammates, who are trying to get into the playoffs and get to the Super Bowl. Last year Norman was selected to the Pro Bowl but didn’t play because his Panthers were in the Super Bowl.
“I know how valuable I am to them and that’s all that matters,” he said. “I’ve never been there, so why’s it a surprise to me that I’m not going?”
The bigger question facing Norman and his teammates is whether they’ll have a bigger game to prepare for after the Pro Bowl. After Monday night’s loss to Norman’s old team, that’s looking a lot less likely.
Not as good as he was on the panthers, ginn was getting open with ease on him.
As he angrily mumbles and dives into his money bin like Uncle Scrooge McDuck forgetting about the $15M a year he makes.
Me thinks he’s not as good as he thinks he is…….
Just because your being overpaid like a Pro Bowler by the Skins , doesnt mean you are a Pro Bowl player…………
“The bigger question facing Norman and his teammates is whether they’ll have a bigger game to prepare for after the Pro Bowl.”
No. The shortest of answers for what really wasn’t a big question.
Cry me a river
If Josh Norman’s legs could only match his mouth in running ability, there wouldn’t be a pass completed against him his entire career.
Overrated. I am not sure this guy is even on Malcom Butler’s level and he makes 14 times the money Butler does.
Yikes!
Dan Snyder is still thinking it’s 2000, when it’s 2016.
Some organizations will never get it.
Welcome to the “Team in Washington” – The team that the media loves to beat up.
He’s actually been fantastic this year and worth every penny the Redskins paid him. Anyone who tells you he’s not a top corner is allowing their emotions to determine how good they think a player is, not watching objectively.
Are you employed ?
Are you earning a good salary ?
Then shut up and say thank you because a lot of those people in the stands watching you perform do not!
Don’t you realize how petty you sound?
Just another head case.
He said as he lay down on his mattress stuffed with $100 bills, pulling out two of them to wipe away his tears. Maybe, just maybe, if he’d had played at a Pro Bowl caliber level, he would have been selected for it.
Obviously your opinion of yourself is higher than that of your peers and I totally expect you to act a fool against ODB jr the last came of the year so you get pub in the off season !
It’s because you never shut the fk up and just play. You don’t earn respect around the league by shining a constant negative light on yourself.
Josh, did it ever occur to you that maybe you’re not that good??
He’s actually been fantastic this year and worth every penny the Redskins paid him. Anyone who tells you he’s not a top corner is allowing their emotions to determine how good they think a player is, not watching objectively.
What a bunch of garbage.
He’s a one dimensional CB, who doesn’t want to tackle and only shows up at times for the camera.
At 14 mil per, that’s terrible ROI.
Whaaaaa! Whaaaaaa! Whaaaaa!
All of these whiney-ass prima donas.
One of the reasons that the ratings are dropping is that so many of the players are unlikable.
Yeah, its everyone else’s fault.
He doesn’t even cover the #1 receiver. He’s delusional.
overpaid and not as good as he believes he is. Maybe he should Focus on making the playoffs and not worry about the silly a** pro bowl where they play DODGE BALL.
Clearly the most overrated, overpayed, and over opinionated player in the league.
I would gladly be the Redskins’ victim-mentality specialist for less than half of what Josh Norman makes.
Snubbed, or burned?
Unbelievable how stupid and angry people are because this kid got a lot of money. Norman is right when he says all that matters is his team and the fight he puts up for his team. Redskin fans know he is worth every penny and we are damn glad we got him. Keep up the fight Josh.
Panther fans are to ignorant to admit they miss him. People that comment negatively about his season are just jealous and know nothing about football. HTTR
Who Cares?!!
its the goddamn probowl – a meaningless game that assigns people by popularity.
no AFC/NFC rivalry anymore
no stats based admission
total and complete popularity contest –
so – to break it down – if chris collingsworth is throat gobbling your privates during one of his games, you have a better chance of making it regardless of what happens on the field.
and collingsworth is very good at throat gobbling as he displayed last night promoting sheli the entire game (the same “qb” that threw 3 interceptions and lost the game for them even with OBJ bailing him out every other throw!)
but i digress……
stop. talking.
joedskins1959 ,
Interesting isn’t it. You’d think that there aren’t as many jealous women frequenting a football site as there are, but just look at the comments. Guy’s been a stud this year even with Washington’s anemic pass rush, and Carolina has missed him all year with that unnecessary gamble Gettleman took trying to outsmart himself. Just helped put his team out of the playoffs because I’m sure replacing an excellent CB with rookies and journeymen had no effect. Right.
Get over yourself much? You’re not very good. You’re not snubbed you’re not very good.
Geno Smith agrees with you
Josh Norman is a good corner, but not nearly as good as he thinks he is.
He’s also 29. As he declines, his mouth is going to end his career faster than his play.
Most everone here seems to hate Richard “Dick” Sherman’s mouth…
But I’m pretty sure most of those same people would agree that Richard Sherman is a much better CB than Josh Norman.
RGIII got snubbed too must be because he was a redskin
Let’s see how he does against Alshon and Barkley this weekend.
Hey Josh, you just aren’t all that great. Mediocre at best. BUT you got a beluga paycheck.
yeah joshy it is difficult to market bigotry, and untreated mental illness to fans, even to hawaiians.
I know that the Pro Bowl is a big honor to the players, but all of them clearly prioritize their personal compensation first. They have shown that time and time again with few exceptions (Josh is not one of those exceptions).
Given that Norman is widely regarded as a great player at his position and already making top level money, it’s really hard to sympathize with him on the idea that he has been “snubbed” this year.
Besides, given the subjective nature of Pro Bowl selections it is really hard to say that he truly deserved it more than any other player who did get the nod. He would look much better to the media if he could at least entertain the idea that the players who made it ahead of him may have deserved it more.
Waaaa Waaaa Waaaa…… you know what Norman needs to be selected for?
The Cam Newton Whiners Club. He should be selected to that unique group of constant whiners headed by the Master himself, Commander Newton. Mr. Newton succeeded past Commander Jim Harbaugh, who took his constant whining to college football. His brother John was well on his way to succeeding him, but Cam Newton drove him back.
Present members include the Grand Poobah Cam Newton, Treasurer O’Dell Beckham (he donates so much money of his pay every year that he was elected Treasurer), and Honor Guards Richard Sherman, Pete Carroll, and Rex Ryan.
Just shut up.
Pay me $15 mil a week and you can snub me all you want. You can even call me names and disrespect me as long as the checks cash.
I’m a Redskins fan and I loathe the ground this jerk walks on.
He’s not worth league minimum in salary.
What a joke.
I can see why the Carolina Paper Tigers were eager to let him go.
He’s a Pro Bowl caliber corner when his team is within the 15 yards of the goal line…This is the max amount of real estate he can cover in man.
more like you’ve been toast all year….ala vs AJ Green
No Josh, it’s your play…or lack of it.
I’m sure he meant “drubbed” not snubbed.
Snubbed would mean that people didn’t see how often he got beat this year. P
What a whiny little baby.
Hate to break it to you all but the guy has had a good season. Is he a Pro-Bowler? Who cares.
He does talk a lot, I will give you that but he has been a good addition to the Skins this year. Our defense outside of him is extremely suspect and our safeties are terrible. As for guys getting wide open on him, it’s usually because of a blown coverage on the safeties we have who have been brutal this year.