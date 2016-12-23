Josh Norman: I’ve been snubbed all year, Pro Bowl is no different

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 23, 2016, 10:31 AM EST

Washington cornerback Josh Norman says he’s grown accustomed to not getting the credit he deserves, to the point where he wasn’t expecting to be chosen to the Pro Bowl.

Asked if it bothered him that he’s not on the NFC Pro Bowl team, Norman said it’s no big deal to him.

“I’ve been snubbed all year,” Norman said. “Why’s the Pro Bowl any different?”

Norman said what matters to him is that he’s fighting alongside his teammates, who are trying to get into the playoffs and get to the Super Bowl. Last year Norman was selected to the Pro Bowl but didn’t play because his Panthers were in the Super Bowl.

“I know how valuable I am to them and that’s all that matters,” he said. “I’ve never been there, so why’s it a surprise to me that I’m not going?”

The bigger question facing Norman and his teammates is whether they’ll have a bigger game to prepare for after the Pro Bowl. After Monday night’s loss to Norman’s old team, that’s looking a lot less likely.