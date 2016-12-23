Lamar Miller questionable for Texans

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 2:32 PM EST

The Texans will be starting Tom Savage at quarterback for the first time on Saturday night and the team isn’t sure that their starting tailback will be joining him in the lineup.

Lamar Miller didn’t practice all week and has drawn a questionable tag from the team for their game against the Bengals. Miller is dealing with an ankle injury that forced him out of last week’s game against the Jaguars. He said after the game that he felt he’d be ready to go on Christmas Eve, but that’s looking cloudier after a week out of practice.

Alfred Blue, Akeem Hunt and Jonathan Grimes would be in line for more work if Miller gets a thumb down before kickoff.

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph is questionable and has missed the last two games with cracked ribs and a bruised lung. Linebacker Whitney Mercilus didn’t get a designation, leaving him set to play after missing last Sunday with a back issue.

The Texans can clinch the AFC South title with a win and a Titans loss. If they don’t they’ll travel to Tennessee in Week 17 with the division in the balance.