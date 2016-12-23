Lions cut defensive end Corey Lemonier

Well, at least this time Corey Lemonier is getting cut by a good team.
The Lions announced they had waived the former third-round pick Friday, ending a run that had just entered its second week.
They claimed him off waivers last Thursday, giving him a soft place to land after being released by the two worst teams in the league.
The former third-rounder from Auburn has been cut by the 49ers and Browns this year, teams with a combined record of 1-27.
The Lions may use the roster spot to add some secondary depth, since cornerback Darius Slay is still dealing with a hamstring strain and may not play against the Cowboys Monday.
I don’t understand. The ability to draft this type of talent is what Jed York praises Baalke for and why he chose him over Harbaugh. This doesn’t make any sense.
Wow, cut by the two worst teams in a decade. CFL maybe?