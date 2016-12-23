 Skip to content

Lions cut defensive end Corey Lemonier

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 23, 2016, 3:39 PM EST
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 7: Linebacker Corey Lemonier #96 of the San Francisco 49ers catches a pass before a game against the Oakland Raiders on December 7, 2014 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 24-13. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Well, at least this time Corey Lemonier is getting cut by a good team.

The Lions announced they had waived the former third-round pick Friday, ending a run that had just entered its second week.

They claimed him off waivers last Thursday, giving him a soft place to land after being released by the two worst teams in the league.

The former third-rounder from Auburn has been cut by the 49ers and Browns this year, teams with a combined record of 1-27.

The Lions may use the roster spot to add some secondary depth, since cornerback Darius Slay is still dealing with a hamstring strain and may not play against the Cowboys Monday.

2 Responses to “Lions cut defensive end Corey Lemonier”
  1. braceyourselffor12 says: Dec 23, 2016 5:04 PM

    I don’t understand. The ability to draft this type of talent is what Jed York praises Baalke for and why he chose him over Harbaugh. This doesn’t make any sense.

  2. hawkforlife says: Dec 23, 2016 6:35 PM

    Wow, cut by the two worst teams in a decade. CFL maybe?

