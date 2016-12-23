Lions cut defensive end Corey Lemonier

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 23, 2016, 3:39 PM EST

Well, at least this time Corey Lemonier is getting cut by a good team.

The Lions announced they had waived the former third-round pick Friday, ending a run that had just entered its second week.

They claimed him off waivers last Thursday, giving him a soft place to land after being released by the two worst teams in the league.

The former third-rounder from Auburn has been cut by the 49ers and Browns this year, teams with a combined record of 1-27.

The Lions may use the roster spot to add some secondary depth, since cornerback Darius Slay is still dealing with a hamstring strain and may not play against the Cowboys Monday.