Matthew Stafford to wear a different glove this week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 8:57 AM EST

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford broke out a mostly fingerless glove for last Sunday’s game against the Giants, which was his first since injuring his middle finger in a Week 14 victory over the Bears.

Stafford won’t be wearing the same glove against the Cowboys on Monday night, but he will be wearing something similar to provide extra protection for the injury. This glove is designed for playing indoors while the one he wore last week was designed for rainy conditions.

Stafford was 24-of-39 for 273 yards and an interception in the loss to the Giants and said he felt he played OK in that game, but expects to be better another week removed from the injury.

“I think I’m going to continue to get more and more comfortable as I work on it, work through,” Stafford said, via the Detroit News. “As far as velocity and accuracy, all that kind of stuff, I wasn’t perfect, but I felt like I was playing at a high level.”

The Lions will be indoors at home against the Packers in Week 17, so Stafford won’t need to switch gloves again for what could be an NFC North championship game.