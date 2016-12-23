Matthew Stafford to wear a different glove this week

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford broke out a mostly fingerless glove for last Sunday’s game against the Giants, which was his first since injuring his middle finger in a Week 14 victory over the Bears.
Stafford won’t be wearing the same glove against the Cowboys on Monday night, but he will be wearing something similar to provide extra protection for the injury. This glove is designed for playing indoors while the one he wore last week was designed for rainy conditions.
Stafford was 24-of-39 for 273 yards and an interception in the loss to the Giants and said he felt he played OK in that game, but expects to be better another week removed from the injury.
“I think I’m going to continue to get more and more comfortable as I work on it, work through,” Stafford said, via the Detroit News. “As far as velocity and accuracy, all that kind of stuff, I wasn’t perfect, but I felt like I was playing at a high level.”
The Lions will be indoors at home against the Packers in Week 17, so Stafford won’t need to switch gloves again for what could be an NFC North championship game.
Hopefully this week and next he slips on the game-winning glove instead
2016nfcnorthchampiondetroitlions says:
Dec 23, 2016 9:06 AM
Someone needs to tell the Packers to keep their gloves off of the ground, so Stafford doesn’t get hurt when he slips!!!
although the rest of the games are gravy for the Cowboys, I fully expect a dog fight on Monday.
sportoficionado says:
Dec 23, 2016 9:45 AM
I hope it is. Don’t get me wrong, I want my Packers to win the division; but if the Lions win it by playing hard I won’t lose a minute’s sleep over it and I’ll root my butt off for the Lions to win it all. The organization and the fan base are 100% deserving of my respect and support.
Doesn’t matter..put a fork in them..they are done. As a lifelong Lions fan…they have been VERY lucky this year..because they look like a minor league team(as is the norm) most of year minus 1 game 2 weeks ago…They are not fooling this 55 year fan…
@harley5571-
You gotta have faith. The Packers barely squeaked into the playoffs in 2010, got hot, and won it all. The Giants have done exactly that… twice.
All you have to do is get in…. from there, everything changes.
I hope the glove falls within the weight guidelines.
Btw sad lions fan, we did not get lucky all year. Have you even seen Stafford play????
Stafford has shown a lot of toughness and class on and off the field. Especially when he adopted a couple of fallen officers families for Christmas. Class act. And Kudos to the Almighty Cabbage for his nice remarks as well…….
And I plan to wear different underwear tomorrow…
Yes, Almighty Cabbage, way to get in the Christmas Spirit. And believe me, I have seen first-hand how easily the Lions can implode, but in my opinion, this season is already a success. NOBODY expected them to win 8 of 9 games. All these ‘experts’ predicted them to be in the NFC North cellar, and for Stafford to be lost without Calvin. This season has already been a success and I look forward to the next few years under the direction of Stafford and Quinn!
I just don’t get what difference a glove makes on an orthopedic-related injury. At any rate, Stafford has ripped my guts out on two Vikings’ games this year, and deserves the recognition he’s finally getting. It would be a shame if he didn’t get to the playoffs.
I’ve seen Jim Bob Cooter’s name mentioned as a head coaching candidate and there will be a lot of openings this year. I think the Lions would be foolhardy to let him get away, so let me pose a question to Lions fans.
If it came down to it, do you think they might fire Caldwell and promote JBC to head coach? And would that sit well with the fan base?