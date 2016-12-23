 Skip to content

Melvin Gordon out again this week for Chargers

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 23, 2016, 2:36 PM EST
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon needs just three more yards this season to get to 1,000.

He only has one week left to get them.

Via Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Gordon is officially listed as out this week against the Browns with a hip injury.

Gordon hasn’t even practiced since the Week 14 injury at Carolina, so there’s not that much reason for optimism. But they haven’t added him to their gigantic injured reserve list yet, so they must think there’s some hope.

  1. klutch14u says: Dec 23, 2016 4:28 PM

    At this point why not shut the guy down? Why risk any further injury being out of the playoff picture?

