Nick Perry, Randall Cobb questionable for Packers

One of the Packers’ injured outside linebackers said that he’s feeling closer to 100 percent this week and Clay Matthews‘ positive review of his health is echoed on the team’s Friday injury report.
Matthews isn’t listed with an injury designation and another outside linebacker is listed with the most promising one he’s had in the last few weeks. Nick Perry is questionable for Saturday’s game against the Vikings after a week of limited practices. Perry missed the last two games with a hand injury.
Wide receiver Randall Cobb was also listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. Cobb’s been bothered by it for the last couple of weeks, but played against the Bears after getting the same tag last week.
Cornerback Damarious Randall and center J.C. Tretter are also listed as questionable for the game at Lambeau Field. Tretter didn’t play against Chicago while Randall did play until he was put on the bench after giving up several plays through the air.
Now more of a must win for the Packers since the Cowboys can rest key players, like Lee and Witten, against the Lions. Of course, if we can’t beat the US Banking tanking purple’s at Lambeau, we don’t deserve making the playoffs. Hopefully, we can limit the snaps of the questionable guys, so they are well healed for Detroit.
Yikes. Hate too say it but this is lining up to be a pretty big letdown for my PACK. Classic trap style. Hope the boy’s are ready too play! We know the vikes are coming in motivated. GO PACK
People said there would never be a Super Bowl at Lambeau, but that’s what it is for the Vikings. The Packers cannot let up.
U know a football team from Wisconsin isn’t losing to a Mud Duck football team. There is a reason the Badgers and Packers have trophy cases full of championship trophies and Mud Ducks don’t have any! On Wisconsin!
Just stopped by to see some purples making fools of themselves, kind of disappointed with the results. You know they’ve given up when only one shows up in an hour and a half
No excuses for GB. Team is relatively healthy at most key positions, has momentum on its side and MN needs something positive to finish out their year. Zimmer will have every one of his guys ratcheted up a notch and I expect a chippy game with several scuffles. It no doubt will be a great game to watch.
No excuses but I hope MM calls a good game I remember GB trying to get to the edges on run plays which you can understand when Min. Shows pressure over the center. They struggled in capitalizing on it. The first go around add in a bunch of turnovers and you have a recipe for Minnesota victory.
One play I don’t want to see tomoorow or ever again for that fac. Is a play that GB fans are familiar with, is that toss run play out of the shotgun they call it once every 3 or 4 weeks. The only thing going it is good for is ending up short of the 1st and frustrating fans.
Perry has been GB’s best linebacker; they really could use him for the remaining games. If you can’t put any pressure on a QB any pro will carve up even a good secondary – and the Packer secondary has a way to go to get close to good. It’d be nice if Matthews can play with both arms too.
The loss of Cobb likely isn’t as significant now that the Pack is more two dimensional with Montgomery running well. I figured the Vikes and Pack would each hold serve this year on their home fields — hope it’s a good game. Some of us don’t hide from you cheesers despite your lame posts mr Maust1013 guy.
