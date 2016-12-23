Nick Perry, Randall Cobb questionable for Packers

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 3:24 PM EST

One of the Packers’ injured outside linebackers said that he’s feeling closer to 100 percent this week and Clay Matthews‘ positive review of his health is echoed on the team’s Friday injury report.

Matthews isn’t listed with an injury designation and another outside linebacker is listed with the most promising one he’s had in the last few weeks. Nick Perry is questionable for Saturday’s game against the Vikings after a week of limited practices. Perry missed the last two games with a hand injury.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb was also listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. Cobb’s been bothered by it for the last couple of weeks, but played against the Bears after getting the same tag last week.

Cornerback Damarious Randall and center J.C. Tretter are also listed as questionable for the game at Lambeau Field. Tretter didn’t play against Chicago while Randall did play until he was put on the bench after giving up several plays through the air.