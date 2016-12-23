Odell Beckham Jr. beats head against wall after loss

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 23, 2016, 6:44 AM EST

For weeks, we haven’t really talked that much about Odell Beckham Jr.’s emotions.

But the were raw and exposed Thursday night, with the Giants wide receiver literally beating his head against a wall and screaming to himself before being ushered into the locker room after the Giants’ loss to the Eagles.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Beckham stood angrily in the tunnel “emitting guttural sounds of anguish in a display of utter frustration,” before hitting his head against a steel wall three times. Team security and co-owner John Mara steered him toward the locker room, where he cooled off and became merely really sad.

“You want to come in here and take care of business and we didn’t do that tonight, but it’s not the end of the season,’’ Beckham said.

Of course, there’s still a very good chance their season is not over at all, as they can clinch a playoff berth with a loss or tie from any of the group including the Lions, Packers, Buccaneers or Falcons.

But the frustration of the night was evident, with early turnovers leading to an early deficit they they never recovered from. That allowed the Cowboys to clinch the top seed in the East, and left them to stew.

“We got knocked down early. They hit us right in the mouth and we got back up,’’ Beckham said. “We just got to put more points on the board, that’s really the bottom line.’’

Beckham certainly did his part, with 11 receptions for 150 yards. But there were enough other problems, and settling for four field goals left them in a bad state of mind.